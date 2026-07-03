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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married

They're officially Mr. & Mrs.

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 4, 2026
12:20am
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Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire

It's official—Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married! The couple exchanged "I do's" at Madison Square Garden after rumors reached fever pitch and loading crews were spotted around the venue. Streets have been closed in Midtown as a cavalcade of celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss (!), Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran attended the most anticipated celebrity wedding of all time. Though guests rolled in shrouded in the dark tinted windows of their luxury SUVs, the news was officially proclaimed with a—what else?—huge electronic billboard at the Garden that read, "JUST&T MARRIED."

The big day comes three years after the Kansas City Chiefs star and the pop icon first crossed paths.

taylor swift travis kelce married
Shutterstock/BACKGRID/Shutterstock

Their now-famous love story began in July 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City and tried, unsuccessfully, to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Not long after, he shared the story on his New Heights podcast, and fans immediately started rooting for the pair.

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Aaron Josefczyk / Shutterstock

Just a couple of months later, Swift surprised everyone by showing up at Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. She watched from a suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, instantly sending the internet into overdrive.

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JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

By October, the couple had all but confirmed the romance. They stepped out hand in hand at an SNL afterparty in New York City, followed by a PDA-filled Instagram photo that made things feel officially official.

As 2024 rolled around, Swift became a regular at Chiefs games, cheering Kelce on throughout the NFL playoffs. After Kansas City's Super Bowl victory, the two celebrated together on the field in one of the year's most talked-about sports and pop culture moments.

Kelce returned the support that summer with a surprise appearance during Swift's Eras Tour stop in London. He joined the show as a backup performer during the The Tortured Poets Department set, delighting the packed crowd.

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mpi04 / MediaPunch

The rest of the year brought plenty of public outings, from date nights around New York City to a joint appearance at the US Open in September 2024, giving fans a steady stream of memorable couple moments.

Things quieted down a bit in 2025, at least until August. The month kicked off with Swift making her first-ever podcast appearance on New Heights to announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Shortly afterward, the couple shared the next major milestone in their relationship, announcing their engagement with matching Instagram posts featuring a romantic, flower-filled proposal.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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