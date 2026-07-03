It's official—Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married! The couple exchanged "I do's" at Madison Square Garden after rumors reached fever pitch and loading crews were spotted around the venue. Streets have been closed in Midtown as a cavalcade of celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss (!), Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran attended the most anticipated celebrity wedding of all time. Though guests rolled in shrouded in the dark tinted windows of their luxury SUVs, the news was officially proclaimed with a—what else?—huge electronic billboard at the Garden that read, "JUST&T MARRIED."

The big day comes three years after the Kansas City Chiefs star and the pop icon first crossed paths.