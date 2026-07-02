Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding Boxes Were Just Loaded into MSG—Is the Biggest One an Easter Egg?

Evidence is mounting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will indeed take place July Fourth weekend at Madison Square Garden, with even the New York Times citing an internal NYPD memo on the topic. Titled "Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden," it addresses that the New York City police department, Amtrak police and Metropolitan Transportation Authority will all have a detail there, starting Thursday night, with the wedding itself taking place on Friday at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden employees have been unloading more than 150 boxes for the big event, along with equipment, decorations and grass, according to People. The largest box was particularly intriguing, because it seemed to be labeled with a very Swift-ian Easter egg: Mirror Ball.