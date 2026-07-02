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Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding Boxes Were Just Loaded into MSG—Is the Biggest One an Easter Egg?

America's Royal Wedding is nearly here

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Jul 2, 2026
3:43pm
taylor swift and travis kelce walk down street
Janet Mayer/Shutterstock

Evidence is mounting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will indeed take place July Fourth weekend at Madison Square Garden, with even the New York Times citing an internal NYPD memo on the topic. Titled "Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden," it addresses that the New York City police department, Amtrak police and Metropolitan Transportation Authority will all have a detail there, starting Thursday night, with the wedding itself taking place on Friday at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden employees have been unloading more than 150 boxes for the big event, along with equipment, decorations and grass, according to People. The largest box was particularly intriguing, because it seemed to be labeled with a very Swift-ian Easter egg: Mirror Ball.

taylor-swift-travis-kelce-wedding
Splash/Shutterstock

Disco balls? At a wedding? That may not raise eyebrows; it's a perfectly normal reception accessory, especially at a party of this caliber. But given that it's also the name of one of Swift's most critically acclaimed songs from her album Folklore—and given Swift's history of planting clues in every project that bears her name—it's only added to buzz surrounding The Wedding of 2026.

travis taylor kiss 1200x706
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Would this be the fever dream culmination of every love song Taylor Swift has written? An Eras tour of their relationship? Reports have swirled that a very "Love Story"-coded castle is being built within MSG, and other boxes labeled "Garden Party" have been loaded into the building.

Other reports cite that Tim McGraw (the subject of her first hit single) and Stevie Nicks (whom Swift paid homage to during the NBA Finals with a "Stevie Knicks" tee—another Easter egg?!) are slated to perform at the reception. Based on the NYPD memo, Friday's event will feature a 4 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by a wedding and reception around 5:30, and the party continuing on until 2 a.m.

That said, if Swiftis planting Easter eggs, it could be one big misdirection. "I keep hearing the MSG rumors are all a fake out," a music industry insider told Page Six. After all, "Mirror Ball" is about the reality of the spotlight—the expectation to perform and delight others, shining even when you feel dull. Maybe, while all eyes are on MSG, she's jetting 1,000 of her closest friends elsewhere, to a more private location for her wedding day.

Or maybe a mirror ball really is just a mirror ball. We'll have to wait until July 3rd to find out.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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