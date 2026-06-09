Taylor Swift Shares the Unexpected Person Who Inspires Her (Hint: Not Travis Kelce)

McCartney's latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, features 14 nostalgic tracks inspired by previously unshared memories, along with some new love songs.

"The album title comes from a lyric in the track 'Days We Left Behind,'" he shared in an Instagram post. "I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?"