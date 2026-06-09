Taylor Swift is nothing if not a prolific songwriter. In the span of five years (2020-2025), she dropped five albums. And where does one find a seemingly bottomless well of inspiration? In Swift's case, everywhere. The men in her life have been reliable muses (RIP the Joe Alwyn years), but so have legendary actresses, classic books and beloved film franchises. As a songwriter, Swift is also inspired by her fellow musicians—and she recently gave this icon a shoutout.
Taylor Swift Shares the Unexpected Person Who Inspires Her (Hint: Not Travis Kelce)
Name a more iconic duo
"Never not inspired by this eternally exceptional artist," Swift wrote in an Instagram story. She re-shared none other than Sir Paul McCartney's announcement of his newest album, which came out on May 29. Swift and the former Beatle go way back; they appeared on a 2020 Rolling Stone cover together after listening to each other's respective releases from that year, folklore and McCartney III. Swift is close friends with McCartney's daughter, the fashion designer Stella, whose clothing Swift wears regularly. In that profile, Swift's admiration is clear and ardent, as she shares: "We walk into his office for a chat, and after I make a nervous request, Paul is kind enough to handwrite my favorite lyric of his and sign it. He makes a joke about me selling it, and I laugh because it’s something I know I’ll cherish for the rest of my life."
McCartney's latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, features 14 nostalgic tracks inspired by previously unshared memories, along with some new love songs.
"The album title comes from a lyric in the track 'Days We Left Behind,'" he shared in an Instagram post. "I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?"