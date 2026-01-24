Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Snaps of Daughter Khai (Who Is Definitely Taking After Her Mother in One Department)

When it comes to celebrities, it’s always a treat to see our favorites out and about, whether they’re promoting new projects, dropping albums or sharing relatable moments on social media. Some of the sweetest posts include family snapshots, and that’s exactly what Gigi Hadid recently shared.
The model, 30, took to social media on January 20 to share highlights from her holiday season, including some rare glimpses of her daughter Khai, 5, whom she shares with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. One detail immediately stood out: just how much Khai takes after her mother when it comes to their hair.