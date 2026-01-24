Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Snaps of Daughter Khai (Who Is Definitely Taking After Her Mother in One Department)

The lead photo shows Gigi sitting with Khai by a window on a “Santa Train.” Gigi smiled at the camera while leaning her head against Khai, who was peering out the window. Their matching hair color makes it almost impossible to tell where Gigi’s ends and Khai’s begins.

"Claaassic G snail mail x holiday recap for ya," the Los Angeles native captioned the carousel post, before sharing photos from her 2025 work, city views and other holiday moments.

She also shared cozy touches from her home, writing, "I love getting to put up and sit with my decorations again."

Other images in the carousel included the mother-daughter duo playing with dolls, baking pies and cookies with family and a snapshot of Khai getting "the big chop she wanted" to her hair.

Gigi also offered a glimpse at her start to 2026, writing, "I spent the first week of 2026 in the sunshine."