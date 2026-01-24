About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Snaps of Daughter Khai (Who Is Definitely Taking After Her Mother in One Department)

Like mother, like daughter

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 24, 2026
4:00pm
When it comes to celebrities, it’s always a treat to see our favorites out and about, whether they’re promoting new projects, dropping albums or sharing relatable moments on social media. Some of the sweetest posts include family snapshots, and that’s exactly what Gigi Hadid recently shared.

The model, 30, took to social media on January 20 to share highlights from her holiday season, including some rare glimpses of her daughter Khai, 5, whom she shares with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. One detail immediately stood out: just how much Khai takes after her mother when it comes to their hair.

The lead photo shows Gigi sitting with Khai by a window on a “Santa Train.” Gigi smiled at the camera while leaning her head against Khai, who was peering out the window. Their matching hair color makes it almost impossible to tell where Gigi’s ends and Khai’s begins.

"Claaassic G snail mail x holiday recap for ya," the Los Angeles native captioned the carousel post, before sharing photos from her 2025 work, city views and other holiday moments.

She also shared cozy touches from her home, writing, "I love getting to put up and sit with my decorations again."

Other images in the carousel included the mother-daughter duo playing with dolls, baking pies and cookies with family and a snapshot of Khai getting "the big chop she wanted" to her hair.

Gigi also offered a glimpse at her start to 2026, writing, "I spent the first week of 2026 in the sunshine."

"Feel very grateful for this life. Sending everyone a warm Happy New Year hug, and wishing you all a year of joy, peace, and fulfillment xG," she concluded.

From festive family fun to quiet mother-daughter moments, I'm loving this candid glimpse at the holidays through Gigi's eyes.

