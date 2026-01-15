Matt Damon is out promoting his new movie, The Rip, which premieres on Netflix on January 16. During the world premiere on January 13, Damon walked the red carpet joined by his wife, Luciana Barroso, and, in a surprise twist, their three daughters, Isabella (19), Gia (17) and Stella (15). The last time they joined their dad was in 2024 for the premiere of The Instigators.
Matt Damon's Daughters Make First Red Carpet Appearance in Two Years
They're all grown up
The actor kept his red carpet fashion simple, donning a navy suit and black crewneck. Barroso kept in theme with the primary color trend in a vibrant red strapless dress, while the girls kept their outfits very Gen Z with '90s and 2000s nods, giving each their own personal spin. Isabella opted for a fitted black dress bookended by white straps and a coordinating hem; Gia donned for a navy slip and Stella went for polkadots.
In a clip posted to X, the cameras caught the family having fun together, with Gia playfully mocking his posing skills. (Spoiler, he did not do the raptor or the breast rest.)
Family antics aside, The Rip stars Damon and Ben Affleck as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, two Miami cops who stumble upon millions in a stash house. As the word spreads of the seizure, distrust begins to seep into their department. In addition to the leads, it features a stacked cast including Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.