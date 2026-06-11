About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Have Matching Tattoos—and Fans Are Losing It

That's commitment

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 11, 2026
3:24pm
Zoe Kravitz 720x780
Stephen Lovekin

It’s only been a few months since actress Zoë Kravitz and pop star Harry Styles sent fans into a bit of a spiral over engagement rumors, all thanks to that very noticeable sparkler on Kravitz’s left ring finger. Now, the internet has moved on to a different detail that feels even more permanent. The newly engaged pair appear to have matching tattoos.

The revelation came on June 10, when British Vogue shared a teaser of Kravitz’s upcoming cover story for its July 2026 issue on Instagram. The black and white image shows the 37-year-old actress from behind with her back exposed, revealing a collection of tattoos. But one detail quickly stood out to fans. The words “Let It Rip” appear in bold capital letters.

That phrase also lines up with a tattoo Styles, 32, reportedly showed off during his Together Together tour in Europe back in May, which, to no surprise, got fans talking.

The comments section filled up with takes like, “Matching tattoos already omg” and “They’ve got matching tattoos r u kidding.”

Others kept it short and equally stunned, with comments such as “Matching tats….oh ok” and ““Not the matching 'Let it rip' tattoos.”

Rumors of Zoë and Harry's engagement first started circulating back in April. Neither has publicly confirmed or denied anything, but multiple outlets have reported the engagement, and the ring on the Blink Twice actress’s finger has only added fuel to the speculation, especially, after we collectively learned some of the details.

Jewelry expert Laura Taylor, who specializes in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, previously weighed in on the piece, saying, “Zoë’s engagement ring appears to feature an elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing around 5 to 6 carats, set in yellow gold with a smooth bezel-style setting."

And if you are wondering about value, it is not exactly subtle either.

“I would estimate it to be worth between £280,000 and £450,000 (up to $600k),” Taylor added. “Depending on the exact carat weight, colour and clarity of the diamond, and whether it is a custom piece.”

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

The Run-Down on All 3 of Zoë Kravitz's Engagement Rings

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe