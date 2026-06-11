Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Have Matching Tattoos—and Fans Are Losing It

It’s only been a few months since actress Zoë Kravitz and pop star Harry Styles sent fans into a bit of a spiral over engagement rumors, all thanks to that very noticeable sparkler on Kravitz’s left ring finger. Now, the internet has moved on to a different detail that feels even more permanent. The newly engaged pair appear to have matching tattoos.

The revelation came on June 10, when British Vogue shared a teaser of Kravitz’s upcoming cover story for its July 2026 issue on Instagram. The black and white image shows the 37-year-old actress from behind with her back exposed, revealing a collection of tattoos. But one detail quickly stood out to fans. The words “Let It Rip” appear in bold capital letters.

That phrase also lines up with a tattoo Styles, 32, reportedly showed off during his Together Together tour in Europe back in May, which, to no surprise, got fans talking.