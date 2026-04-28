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Zoë Kravitz’s Reported Engagement Ring from Harry Styles Cost How Much?!

That's a pretty penny

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 28, 2026
2:49pm
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In Hollywood, rumors are a constantly swirling. Whispers of who’s dating whom, who’s stepping away from a project, and which new show might be quietly in the works are practically the status quo. The latest buzz centers on actress Zoë Kravitz and pop star Harry Styles, with speculation swirling about a possible engagement. Neither has confirmed (or denied) the chatter, but several media outlets have confirmed the engagement—and it’s hard to ignore the striking ring on Kravitz’s left hand. Now, new details are emerging about the eye-catching sparkler and its equally eye-catching price tag.

According to Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, “Zoë’s engagement ring appears to feature an elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing around 5 to 6 carats, set in yellow gold with a smooth bezel-style setting."

As for the price tag? It’s not exactly subtle.

“I would estimate it to be worth between £280,000 and £450,000 (up to $600k),” Taylor shared. “Depending on the exact carat weight, colour and clarity of the diamond, and whether it is a custom piece.”

Zoë and Harry engagement speculation went wild after images published by The Sun on April 21 showed the Caught Stealing actress wearing a ring while kissing Styles in London.

Rumors about the pair dating initially began circulating in late August 2025, when they were spotted walking arm in arm through Rome. Since then, they’ve made several appearances together in both London and New York City, keeping speculation about their relationship status firmly alive.

Prior to this engagement, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020. She later became engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, though the couple ended their engagement the following year.

Styles, for his part, has long been linked to several high-profile names, including Taylor Russell, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

More recently, Styles was seen kissing London-based producer Ella Kenny at Glastonbury, just a couple of months before his reported connection with Kravitz began gaining attention.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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