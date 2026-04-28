Zoë Kravitz’s Reported Engagement Ring from Harry Styles Cost How Much?!

In Hollywood, rumors are a constantly swirling. Whispers of who’s dating whom, who’s stepping away from a project, and which new show might be quietly in the works are practically the status quo. The latest buzz centers on actress Zoë Kravitz and pop star Harry Styles, with speculation swirling about a possible engagement. Neither has confirmed (or denied) the chatter, but several media outlets have confirmed the engagement—and it’s hard to ignore the striking ring on Kravitz’s left hand. Now, new details are emerging about the eye-catching sparkler and its equally eye-catching price tag.

According to Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, “Zoë’s engagement ring appears to feature an elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing around 5 to 6 carats, set in yellow gold with a smooth bezel-style setting."

As for the price tag? It’s not exactly subtle.