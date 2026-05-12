The Run-Down on All 3 of Zoë Kravitz's Engagement Rings

Kravtiz's first engagement ring came from her now ex-husband Karl Glusman in 2018. The pair met through mutual friends in 2016, with Kravitz telling British Vogue that the apps weren't for her.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she said in the interview. "I instantly felt something—then [Karl] turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’. But he later told me that he was just nervous."

The ring Glusman proposed with was an antique Georgian design sourced by Mia Moross. According to Vogue, it featured a band of rose-cut diamonds, which were set in silver-topped gold with silver foil backing to maximize their brilliance.

Kravitz and Glusman wed at her father's 18th century Paris mansion. They divorced 18 months later, with Kravitz telling AnOther magazine, "Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you."