Zoë Kravitz has been making plenty of headlines recently. She dazzled at the 2026 Met Gala (her 11th appearance at the super-fundraiser) in a black guipure lace dress by Saint Laurent and Surrealist-inspired Jessica McCormack jewelry. Kravitz has also led a string of successful projects, including 2025's Caught Stealing co-starring Austin Butler and her own 2024 directorial debut, Blink Twice. This year, the 37-year-old will reprise her role as Bonnie Carlson in the hit HBO show Big Little Lies. But that's not the only news. She's reportedly engaged to Harry Styles, former One Direction band member and pop star who recently released his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. With a sparkly new ring on her finger, I thought it'd be the perfect time to take a look back at all her engagement rings. Below, a run down of her relationships and the jewelry that cemented them.
The Run-Down on All 3 of Zoë Kravitz's Engagement Rings
From Karl Glusman to Harry Styles
Engagement Ring #1: Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman
Kravtiz's first engagement ring came from her now ex-husband Karl Glusman in 2018. The pair met through mutual friends in 2016, with Kravitz telling British Vogue that the apps weren't for her.
“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she said in the interview. "I instantly felt something—then [Karl] turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’. But he later told me that he was just nervous."
The ring Glusman proposed with was an antique Georgian design sourced by Mia Moross. According to Vogue, it featured a band of rose-cut diamonds, which were set in silver-topped gold with silver foil backing to maximize their brilliance.
Kravitz and Glusman wed at her father's 18th century Paris mansion. They divorced 18 months later, with Kravitz telling AnOther magazine, "Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you."
Engagement Ring #2: Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum
Tatum and Kravitz were linked in early 2021, when both were working on Blink Twice. They got engaged in 2023; Tatum proposed with an $278k engagement ring featuring a seven carat cushion-cut diamond.
Sadly, the couple didn't make it to the altar, splitting in October 2024. Kravitz told Elle, "I care for him very much...I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together. He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."
Engagement Ring #3: Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles
Kravitz and Styles were first seen together in August 2025, strolling in Rome. Since then, the former One Direction frontman has even met Kravitz's formidable father, the rock legend Lenny Kravitz.
The couple is now reportedly engaged, with Kravitz having been spotted with a ring on *that* finger. It's estimated to be around five to six carats in a yellow gold band with a bezel setting. One jeweler told PureWow she estimated the cost of the ring to fall between $378,000 and $600,000.