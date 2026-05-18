Ella Langley Swept the ACMs But I’m Still Thinking About Those Dreamy Dresses

In case you missed it, the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) went down on Sunday, May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and as expected, it was a full-on star moment. Country heavy hitters like Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves were all in attendance, but the real buzz of the night belonged to Ella Langley. The 27-year-old Alabama native not only came in as one of the most-nominated artists, she absolutely swept the night by taking home every category she was nominated in. And while that alone is major, can we also talk about the fashion? Because she really delivered.

First up, in no particular order, was the white gown she wore while accepting Female Artist of the Year. It was a halter-style dress with an embellished mock neckline that carried down through the center and subtly defined the waist. It struck that perfect balance of elegant and sparkly without feeling overdone.