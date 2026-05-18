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Ella Langley Swept the ACMs But I’m Still Thinking About Those Dreamy Dresses

Feathers, embellishments, and more

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 18, 2026
3:28pm
Ella Langley 720x780
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In case you missed it, the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) went down on Sunday, May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and as expected, it was a full-on star moment. Country heavy hitters like Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves were all in attendance, but the real buzz of the night belonged to Ella Langley. The 27-year-old Alabama native not only came in as one of the most-nominated artists, she absolutely swept the night by taking home every category she was nominated in. And while that alone is major, can we also talk about the fashion? Because she really delivered.

First up, in no particular order, was the white gown she wore while accepting Female Artist of the Year. It was a halter-style dress with an embellished mock neckline that carried down through the center and subtly defined the waist. It struck that perfect balance of elegant and sparkly without feeling overdone.

Then there was the black spaghetti strap dress she wore for Single of the Year, thanks to her hit “Choosin’ Texas” (which, yes, is still stuck in my head).

At first glance, it reads simple and sleek, but the drama shows up in the details. Curved embellished lines start around knee level and flow downward into soft tan feathered accents, giving it that unexpected glam moment that really elevates the whole look.

In another standout look from the night, Langley wore a strapless gown with a satin white corset-style bodice and sweetheart neckline paired with a flowing mermaid skirt made of layered, sheer fabric.

The dramatic train added even more movement, but the real eye-catching detail was a bold pendant necklace shaped like a dandelion, likely a nod to her recent album Dandelion, which dropped last month.

Langley completely owned the night across the board, winning all seven categories she was nominated for. That includes Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas,” which she also earned credits on as both artist and producer, along with Song of the Year for the same track as an artist and songwriter, Music Event of the Year for “Don’t Mind if I Do” with Riley Green, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Congrats, Ella.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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