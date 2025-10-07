We Got Taylor Swift's Wedding Speech to Selena Gomez All Wrong, Here's What She Actually Said

It’s been nearly two weeks since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot, and the wedding details just keep rolling in. From Selena’s *three* dreamy Ralph Lauren gowns to those ethereal photos and a guest roster packed with A-listers, I, for one am eating it all up. But one headline-grabbing detail—Taylor Swift’s speech—turns out to have been misunderstood. And now, Taylor herself is setting the record straight.
The 35-year-old pop star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where she addressed some swirling rumors—including one claiming she joked about Selena beating her down the aisle. Turns out… that didn’t happen.