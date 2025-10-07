About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

We Got Taylor Swift's Wedding Speech to Selena Gomez All Wrong, Here's What She Actually Said

And it's so much better than we thought

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2025
5:24pm
TaylorSwift
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

It’s been nearly two weeks since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot, and the wedding details just keep rolling in. From Selena’s *three* dreamy Ralph Lauren gowns to those ethereal photos and a guest roster packed with A-listers, I, for one am eating it all up. But one headline-grabbing detail—Taylor Swift’s speech—turns out to have been misunderstood. And now, Taylor herself is setting the record straight.

The 35-year-old pop star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where she addressed some swirling rumors—including one claiming she joked about Selena beating her down the aisle. Turns out… that didn’t happen.

“Well, I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Taylor began. “I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day. And she deserves all this happiness. Benny is—he’s him. He’s so funny. He’s the best."

The Life of a Showgirl singer then clarified, “I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. Nobody wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day, but I’m [engaged]!'”

“This is her day,” she continued. “I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met… and I talked about how happy I am for her and just how beautiful it’s been to get to be a part of her life, but I did not make it about me.”

For the record, Taylor is currently engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The couple announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Taylor Swift Says Her Mom Didn't Understand Her Sultry Song “Wood”—But I’m Not Buying It

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe