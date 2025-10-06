About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Taylor Swift Says Her Mom Didn't Understand Her Sultry Song “Wood”—But I’m Not Buying It

The lyrics are pretty obvious

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 6, 2025
4:24pm
TaylorSwift
Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It’s been less than a week since Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, into the wild (complete with a 90-minute, limited-time-only movie), and the dissertations are already rolling in. From raw reactions to her 12th studio album to deep dives on the diss tracks and the many references to fiancé Travis Kelce, you'd think we’d heard it all by now. But there's one thing fans haven’t quite dissected yet: her parents’ reactions—specifically her mom’s—to one of the spicier songs on the album: “Wood.”

While Swifties have been busy decoding every NSFW lyric and wink-wink innuendo in the track, it turns out that when it comes to her mom, Andrea Swift, the song came off a bit more… PG. During an October 6 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Taylor was asked if she felt nervous playing that song for her mom. Her response?

“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions,” Swift answered, as the hosts burst into laughter. “Which it absolutely is.”

“That’s the joy of the double entendre," the pop star continued. "You could read it for people and it just goes right over their head… You see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”

Now, if you’ve actually listened to “Wood,” you know the lyrics don’t exactly scream superstition. The chorus reads, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs.”

So yeah, if Andrea Swift wasn’t reading the lyrics and just vibing to the melody, I can maybe see how she missed the more explicit undertones. And let’s be real, if she did catch them, can you blame a mom for choosing blissful ignorance? Honestly, same. There are some things you just don’t want to think about your kid, or your parents, for that matter.

Of course, “Wood” isn’t the only track inspired by her soon-to-be husband. Taylor has also opened up about another fan favorite, "Opalite," which just so happens to be Travis's personal favorite from the album.

Turns out, the title has a sentimental meaning.

“I had written down the word ‘opalite’ because I learned that it’s actually a man-made opal, just like diamonds, and so Travis’s birthstone is opal,” Taylor explained. “I’ve always fixated on that. I’ve always loved that stone.”

