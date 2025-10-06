Taylor Swift Says Her Mom Didn't Understand Her Sultry Song “Wood”—But I’m Not Buying It

It’s been less than a week since Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, into the wild (complete with a 90-minute, limited-time-only movie), and the dissertations are already rolling in. From raw reactions to her 12th studio album to deep dives on the diss tracks and the many references to fiancé Travis Kelce, you'd think we’d heard it all by now. But there's one thing fans haven’t quite dissected yet: her parents’ reactions—specifically her mom’s—to one of the spicier songs on the album: “Wood.”
While Swifties have been busy decoding every NSFW lyric and wink-wink innuendo in the track, it turns out that when it comes to her mom, Andrea Swift, the song came off a bit more… PG. During an October 6 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Taylor was asked if she felt nervous playing that song for her mom. Her response?
“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions,” Swift answered, as the hosts burst into laughter. “Which it absolutely is.”