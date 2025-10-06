Taylor Swift Says Her Mom Didn't Understand Her Sultry Song “Wood”—But I’m Not Buying It

“That’s the joy of the double entendre," the pop star continued. "You could read it for people and it just goes right over their head… You see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”

Now, if you’ve actually listened to “Wood,” you know the lyrics don’t exactly scream superstition. The chorus reads, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs.”

So yeah, if Andrea Swift wasn’t reading the lyrics and just vibing to the melody, I can maybe see how she missed the more explicit undertones. And let’s be real, if she did catch them, can you blame a mom for choosing blissful ignorance? Honestly, same. There are some things you just don’t want to think about your kid, or your parents, for that matter.

Of course, “Wood” isn’t the only track inspired by her soon-to-be husband. Taylor has also opened up about another fan favorite, "Opalite," which just so happens to be Travis's personal favorite from the album.