I Snuck Out of Work to See the Taylor Swift 'Life of a Showgirl' Movie

I needn't have worried. As always, the smartest and hardest-working woman in the room, Taylor Swift, had it all figured out. The movie started with the super-fast moving The Fate of Ophelia, which Swift explained is a mash up of 1) a lover that saved her from feeling dead, like the doomed Shakespearean heroine from Hamlet, and 2) a survey of historical women that could be thought of as showgirls, in their way. So, in the video,Taylor dances and sings through set pieces—with her trusted Eras Tour dancers, who she reunited for the event—playing an Old Master portrait of Ophelia, a 1950s Vegas dancer, a '60s go-go girl, a chorus girl in an Old Hollywood musical and a modern pop star. It helps that the song is a tightly-crafted banger, with the propulsive Max Martin/Shellback production daring you not to tap along with the beat.

Throughout the next 90 minutes, the bulk of the film had Swift sitting in a chair telling us, her subjects audience, the inspiration behind each song, then stopping to play the accompanying lyric video. She was dressed in an orange short-sleeved sweater and leg-revealing shorts or miniskirt, with her legs crossed, punctuated with black lace up shoes and black socks. America's billionaire singer-songwriter's vibe was warm, but serious, quite the English teacher explaining her inspirations, which range from pop culture ("Elizabeth Taylor" had "fame, love and notoriety" but was accompanied with anxiety that it wouldn't last forever), and personal references ("Opalite" is the name of an artificial opal, one of mom's and her favorite stones).

There were some really touching moments that I appreciated having the lyric videos for, too, such as "Ruin the Friendship," a wistful teen gothic romance-that-never-was and "Eldest Daughter," in which Swift plays piano and sings about the perfectionism of being an oldest daughter, as well as how she's happy to welcome to her family a youngest son, which Easter Egg collectors will recognize as Travis Kelce's birth order in his family of origin.