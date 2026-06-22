I love a Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sighting. The two young royals never make public appearances, but will occasionally pop up (faces obscured) on Meghan Markle's social media. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a new snap of the siblings in honor of their dad, Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle Shares Photo of Prince Harry and Their 2 Kids (and One is Taking After Cousin George!)
They seem to share a common interest
"They’re so lucky to have you," Meghan wrote in the caption. "We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only."
In the photo, Prince Harry seems to have completely adopted the American dad uniform of cargo shorts and a T-shirt. He's grinning directly at the camera, with his arms around Princess Lilibet (5) and Prince Archie (7). The former is wearing a giraffe stuffed animal backpack and a pair of white sunglasses atop her head, coordinating with her all-white outfit. Prince Archie is wearing what looks like a T-shirt from a local soccer league. Which got me thinking—is he taking after his older cousin, Prince George, who is a documented, passionate soccer (errr—football) fan? (Thought it doesn't appear to be likely, leading up to the World Cup there was much speculation as to whether the heir to the British throne would make his American debut alongside his dad, Prince William, to catch a match or two.)
In Meghan's most recent Instagram post before the Father's Day tribute, Prince Archie could be seen running through a grassy knoll with his dad. Prince Harry could be seen maneuvering a giant soccer ball that easily dwarfed his son as the two played in the sunshine.
Here's to a hopeful family reunion in the future. Because if living through the New York Knicks insanity has taught me anything, it's that sports can bring even a very fractured city (or in this case, family) together.