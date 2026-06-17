Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Next UK Trip Could Include Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry has been doing quite a bit of global work travel lately, showing up in different places for various engagements. Most recently, he made a surprise visit to San Antonio, Texas for the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games, where he helped present medals, spent time with athletes, and even joined in on the family BBQ program. Now his next trip is already getting attention.
Prince Harry, 41, is expected to head to the UK in July for events connected to promoting the 2027 Invictus Games. While he sometimes attends these events alone, this time might look a little different, with multiple reports stating Meghan Markle, 44, will be joining him along with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.