Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Next UK Trip Could Include Archie and Lilibet

If that happens, it would be the first time in around four years that the entire family has traveled to the UK together. The last time they were all there was back in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier in the year, there were also reports that Meghan might accompany Harry for a stop in Birmingham tied to Invictus programming, though at that point it sounded like the kids were not expected to come along. Security was reportedly a major consideration at the time, so the latest chatter about a full family trip suggests plans may have evolved.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes seem to be in a relaxed summer rhythm. On June 9, Meghan posted a curated Instagram update captioned "Springing into summer." The photos included garden harvests, charcuterie prep moments, time spent picking flowers, baby birds, and a few personal family snapshots, including a subtle PDA moment with Harry and glimpses of their kids.