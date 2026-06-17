About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Next UK Trip Could Include Archie and Lilibet

It would be the first time in 4 years

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 17, 2026
3:35pm
Prince Harry Meghan Markle 720x780
SplashNews.com

Prince Harry has been doing quite a bit of global work travel lately, showing up in different places for various engagements. Most recently, he made a surprise visit to San Antonio, Texas for the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games, where he helped present medals, spent time with athletes, and even joined in on the family BBQ program. Now his next trip is already getting attention.

Prince Harry, 41, is expected to head to the UK in July for events connected to promoting the 2027 Invictus Games. While he sometimes attends these events alone, this time might look a little different, with multiple reports stating Meghan Markle, 44, will be joining him along with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

If that happens, it would be the first time in around four years that the entire family has traveled to the UK together. The last time they were all there was back in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier in the year, there were also reports that Meghan might accompany Harry for a stop in Birmingham tied to Invictus programming, though at that point it sounded like the kids were not expected to come along. Security was reportedly a major consideration at the time, so the latest chatter about a full family trip suggests plans may have evolved.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes seem to be in a relaxed summer rhythm. On June 9, Meghan posted a curated Instagram update captioned "Springing into summer." The photos included garden harvests, charcuterie prep moments, time spent picking flowers, baby birds, and a few personal family snapshots, including a subtle PDA moment with Harry and glimpses of their kids.

Whether or not the UK trip ends up being a full family outing, it looks like they are enjoying a slower, more private summer at home for now.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince Harry Has a New Hobby and It’s *Very* California

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe