The British Royal Family has had a packed few days, with Trooping the Colour over the weekend, the Order Of The Garter Service on Monday and Royal Ascot, happening today. But amidst the frenzy, there have moments of quiet captured by a royal photographer. Kensington Palace released one such photo of Prince William, who has played a prominent role in all events, standing to attention alongside his father, King Charles, before the pair entered the hubbub of the sovereign's official birthday celebration.
Kensington Palace Shares Striking Photo of Prince William Standing at Attention with His Father by His Side
Like father, like son
The Palace shared a carousel of photos led by the Prince of Wales in a bearskin hat. In the fourth image, the heir to the throne stands at attention next to King Charles as the latter gently pets a horse during a break in the procession.
Later images show the Prince riding in the parade, giving a salute, as well as a glimpse of the iconic Red Arrows flypast.
Trooping the Colour proved to be a family affair, with all three Wales children in attendance. Prince George and Prince Louis looked sharp in their suits; their sister, Princess Charlotte, took after their mother with her fashion sense, opting for a cream ensemble featuring a big hair bow and knee-length white dress. Impressively, Prince Louis, known for being quite mischievous, made it through the entire event without pulling one of his signature faces. The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, wore an outfit that seemed to pay homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with her powder blue Catherine Walker dress and matching hat; the style evoked two of the late Princess's outfits she wore in the '80s.