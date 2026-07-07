Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Kate Middleton Twinning with Adorable Fan

Coming off her stunning achievement of completing the National Three Peaks Challenge, Princess Catherine is motoring full steam ahead. A week after climbing the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, she headed out for a public engagement in London. Princess Catherine's destination: Evelina London Children's Hospital. There, she met the tiny patients and their families, employed her favorite parenting move dozens of times and had the most adorable twinning moment with a tiny tot.
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And she used her favorite parenting move
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"A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care and family-centered support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments," the caption read. "From innovative cardiac services to plans for a new children’s hospital and future cancer center, it was inspiring to meet the dedicated teams, patients and families helping shape the next generation of children’s healthcare."
The Princess of Wales did her signature move, getting down to the children's eye level as she chatted with them and their parents and even played some games. She thoughtfully asked one patient to send her the poem he had written, promising to read it. Then, Princess Catherine took a photo with a cute little toddler wearing a strawberry onesie as they both waved to the camera.
One parent, Mandy Sekhon, said of the interaction between Princess Catherine and Sekhon's 3-year-old, Arjun: "Her kindness meant a great deal to us, and she even caught a flying kiss from Arjun before she left. It was such a special moment and a memory we'll treasure forever."
Princess Catherine, patron of the hospital since 2018, visited the Edward ward, children's heart ward and the outpatient clinics. For the occasion, she re-wore an old favorite dress by Suzannah London—the Flippy Wiggle Dress ($3,800, similar here,
$129; $97). This is the fifth time she has chosen the vintage-inspired dress for a public occasion, first wearing it to Wimbledon in 2019. She accessorized with pearl drop earrings and black Camilla Elphick sling backs.