Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Kate Middleton Twinning with Adorable Fan

"A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care and family-centered support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments," the caption read. "From innovative cardiac services to plans for a new children’s hospital and future cancer center, it was inspiring to meet the dedicated teams, patients and families helping shape the next generation of children’s healthcare."

The Princess of Wales did her signature move, getting down to the children's eye level as she chatted with them and their parents and even played some games. She thoughtfully asked one patient to send her the poem he had written, promising to read it. Then, Princess Catherine took a photo with a cute little toddler wearing a strawberry onesie as they both waved to the camera.

One parent, Mandy Sekhon, said of the interaction between Princess Catherine and Sekhon's 3-year-old, Arjun: "Her kindness meant a great deal to us, and she even caught a flying kiss from Arjun before she left. It was such a special moment and a memory we'll treasure forever."