Kate Middleton and Prince William Share an Emotional Hug in Stunning New Family Photos

If you follow the British royal family with any modicum of curiosity, you will know that PDA is a rare occurrence. They don't even hold hands. A chaste hand on someone's arm is reason enough to call the presses. So when I saw Prince William and Princess Catherine locked in an emotional embrace, I was shocked.

Last week, the Princess of Wales accomplished the National Three Peaks Challenge, in which she scaled the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales for raise money for charity. Her organization of choice was The Royal Marsden, where she had been treated for cancer.