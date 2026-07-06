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Kate Middleton and Prince William Share an Emotional Hug in Stunning New Family Photos

So moving

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jul 6, 2026
2:28pm
kate middleton prince william hug
Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

If you follow the British royal family with any modicum of curiosity, you will know that PDA is a rare occurrence. They don't even hold hands. A chaste hand on someone's arm is reason enough to call the presses. So when I saw Prince William and Princess Catherine locked in an emotional embrace, I was shocked.

Last week, the Princess of Wales accomplished the National Three Peaks Challenge, in which she scaled the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales for raise money for charity. Her organization of choice was The Royal Marsden, where she had been treated for cancer.

While the Princess delighted many fellow hikers during the journey, the best photos arrived when she descended the final summit, where Prince William, their three children and Princess Catherine's parents waited to welcome her and her brother, James Middleton, who accompanied his sister on the hike. Yesterday, Kensington Palace released new photos of the family reuniting, the lead image showing the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing an emotional hug.

"This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge," caption read.

In other photos, Princess Catherine can be seen hugging Princess Charlotte tightly, throwing an arm around Prince George and holding Prince Louis's hand, everyone looking slightly teary-eyed. The carousel of photos concluded with a family photo alongside Princess Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The Princess's brother also took to Instagram to share another heartwarming photo of the siblings, writing alongside it a touching personal message.

"I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister," he wrote. "Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together. We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind. Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter and sister inspire me and so many others every single day. Keep being exactly who you are."

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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