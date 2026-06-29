Prince George Makes Rare Solo Appearance with His Mom (and He's All Grown Up)

In the video shared by Kensington Palace, Prince George and Princess Catherine can be seen visiting the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. The cover photo shows the 12-year-old nearly matching his mother in height—a far cry from his days of knee-high socks and sailor suits as a toddler. The mother-son duo stepped out to mark Armed Forces Day.

"Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive," the caption read. "A powerful reminder of the courage, skill and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve."