Kate Middleton Makes Unexpected Wimbledon Appearance in a Surprising Role (and Outfit)

The future queen shocked spectators first by joining them in the queue, where she shook hands and handed out tickets. Princess Catherine then got behind the ticket desk—not ever in my life was I expecting to see a princess hold out a point-of-sale system for anyone. She did it all in a summery blue Gabriela Hearst wool-silk-linen blend suit, which she paired with a casual white tee.

Naturally, the royal also sat down to watch a match. Princess Catherine took a seat next to former British tennis player Andy Murray, himself a 2013 Wimbledon champion (and 2012 London Olympic gold medalist). They watched American Madison Keys face off against Britain's Katie Swan; Keys won the match 6-1, 6-4.