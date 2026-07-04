Just the other day, Prince William showed that he wasn't afraid to get involved while helping move furniture during a visit to a homeless charity. And today, his wife is doing the same during an unexpected appearance at Wimbledon. While not anticipated, the Princess of Wales's attendance wasn't a total shock, seeing as she is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club that hosts the legendary tournament. What did raise eyebrows (delightfully, I might add) was Princess Catherine's surprising public-facing role and summer-ready sky blue pantsuit.
Kate Middleton Makes Unexpected Wimbledon Appearance in a Surprising Role (and Outfit)
Ticket taker Kate!
The future queen shocked spectators first by joining them in the queue, where she shook hands and handed out tickets. Princess Catherine then got behind the ticket desk—not ever in my life was I expecting to see a princess hold out a point-of-sale system for anyone. She did it all in a summery blue Gabriela Hearst wool-silk-linen blend suit, which she paired with a casual white tee.
Naturally, the royal also sat down to watch a match. Princess Catherine took a seat next to former British tennis player Andy Murray, himself a 2013 Wimbledon champion (and 2012 London Olympic gold medalist). They watched American Madison Keys face off against Britain's Katie Swan; Keys won the match 6-1, 6-4.
Princess Catherine is an avid tennis player and has been a regular fixture court-side since marrying into the royal family in 2011. She took over patronage of the club from Queen Elizabeth in 2016; the Princess of Wales typically presents the trophies after the final matches and will sometimes attend the earlier rounds of the competition.
During her cancer treatment, she scaled back on her royal duties, including Wimbledon. In 2024, she attended just the men's singles final, during which she was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd in attendance, with Princess Charlotte and her sister, Pippa Middleton at her side.
Glad to see her back and thriving.