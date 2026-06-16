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Serena and Venus Williams Just Made a Major Announcement Together and Fans Are Freaking Out

They're back!

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By Danielle Long
Published Jun 16, 2026
3:05pm
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Matt Baron

It has only been a few weeks since Serena Williams made her return to tennis, and now things are getting even more interesting, in the best way. The comeback is turning into a full family moment, with Serena set to head back to Wimbledon alongside her sister, Venus Williams, for women’s doubles.

The official announcement dropped on Tuesday, June 16, in a joint post shared by the sisters and Wimbledon’s official Instagram account. The image showed Serena, 44, and Venus, 45, walking side by side on a tennis court, both dressed in classic white skirts, tops, and sneakers. Above them, the words “Welcome Back.”

“Back together, at Wimbledon,” the caption read, adding that Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026.

The duo received a wild card entry into the tournament, which begins June 29, as Serena continues building momentum in her return to the sport. For the record, the Williams sisters are already legends at Wimbledon, having claimed six doubles titles together, with their last win coming during their most recent appearance as a team a decade ago.

Serena officially kicked off her comeback season earlier this month, with a playful announcement on June 1. In a joint campaign with Nike, the Olympic champion is seen walking toward a courtside bench while notifications and calls flood her phone. As the screen fades to black, the message reads, “Guess everybody heard the news,” while Serena’s voice says, “I gotta change my number.” The caption simply reads, “Good news travels fast.”

This doubles news follows Serena’s first match back since 2022. She picked up a win in the opening round while partnering with Victoria Mboko, before Mboko had to withdraw due to injury.

After the match, Serena shared how meaningful the moment felt.

"Some moments mean more than trophies. [red heart emoji] @olympiaohanian What a fun and memorable week at @hsbcchampionships. Thank you to everyone who made it so special," she wrote alongside a carousel of tournament photos. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, @vickymboko. Can’t wait to see you back on court."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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