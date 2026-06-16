Serena and Venus Williams Just Made a Major Announcement Together and Fans Are Freaking Out

It has only been a few weeks since Serena Williams made her return to tennis, and now things are getting even more interesting, in the best way. The comeback is turning into a full family moment, with Serena set to head back to Wimbledon alongside her sister, Venus Williams, for women’s doubles.
The official announcement dropped on Tuesday, June 16, in a joint post shared by the sisters and Wimbledon’s official Instagram account. The image showed Serena, 44, and Venus, 45, walking side by side on a tennis court, both dressed in classic white skirts, tops, and sneakers. Above them, the words “Welcome Back.”