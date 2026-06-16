Serena and Venus Williams Just Made a Major Announcement Together and Fans Are Freaking Out

“Back together, at Wimbledon,” the caption read, adding that Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026.

The duo received a wild card entry into the tournament, which begins June 29, as Serena continues building momentum in her return to the sport. For the record, the Williams sisters are already legends at Wimbledon, having claimed six doubles titles together, with their last win coming during their most recent appearance as a team a decade ago.

Serena officially kicked off her comeback season earlier this month, with a playful announcement on June 1. In a joint campaign with Nike, the Olympic champion is seen walking toward a courtside bench while notifications and calls flood her phone. As the screen fades to black, the message reads, “Guess everybody heard the news,” while Serena’s voice says, “I gotta change my number.” The caption simply reads, “Good news travels fast.”