Serena Williams Has Scene-Stealing Sideline Moment with Daughter Olympia After Historic Tennis Return

June kicked off with a pretty exciting moment for Serena Williams. The tennis icon, who officially retired from the sport in 2022, recently revealed she would be stepping back onto the court for competitive play. That long-awaited return happened on June 9, when she competed in a women’s doubles match at the Queen’s Club Championships in London alongside 19-year-old Canadian player Victoria Mboko. While the duo made a strong showing on court, it was the sideline moments with her daughter that really stole the spotlight.

On June 10, Serena, 44, brought along her 8-year-old daughter Olympia while she practiced. Photos from the session show the mother-daughter pair sharing playful moments, including a double-handed high-five. In another shot, Olympia is all smiles as she holds up a container of tennis balls for her mom, fully stepping into unofficial assistant coach duties.