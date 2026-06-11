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Serena Williams Has Scene-Stealing Sideline Moment with Daughter Olympia After Historic Tennis Return

They're two peas in a pod

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 11, 2026
5:36pm
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Owen Hammond/NurPhoto

June kicked off with a pretty exciting moment for Serena Williams. The tennis icon, who officially retired from the sport in 2022, recently revealed she would be stepping back onto the court for competitive play. That long-awaited return happened on June 9, when she competed in a women’s doubles match at the Queen’s Club Championships in London alongside 19-year-old Canadian player Victoria Mboko. While the duo made a strong showing on court, it was the sideline moments with her daughter that really stole the spotlight.

On June 10, Serena, 44, brought along her 8-year-old daughter Olympia while she practiced. Photos from the session show the mother-daughter pair sharing playful moments, including a double-handed high-five. In another shot, Olympia is all smiles as she holds up a container of tennis balls for her mom, fully stepping into unofficial assistant coach duties.

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Ella Ling / Shutterstock

Serena also shared additional snapshots on social media, including Olympia watching from the sidelines as she served during practice. The post quickly caught attention in the comments, including from her husband and Olympia’s dad, Alexis Ohanian, who leaned into the moment with a bit of humor.

"Who is that new adorable training partner???," Alexis commented on the photo. Others joined in on the fun, with one person writing, "I think it’s your daughter dude."

While Serena and Mboko picked up a win in their opening doubles match on June 9, their run was cut short after Mboko was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury. Even so, Serena took a moment to reflect on the experience and share some gratitude on social media.

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Ella Ling / Shutterstock

"Some moments mean more than trophies. [red heart emoji] @olympiaohanian What a fun and memorable week at @hsbcchampionships. Thank you to everyone who made it so special," she wrote alongside a carousel of tournament photos. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, @vickymboko. Can’t wait to see you back on court."

Looking ahead, Serena is expected to compete next in the doubles draw at the Berlin Tennis Open in Germany, which kicks off June 15, 2026. Her partner for the event has not yet been announced.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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