Serena Williams Sparks Comeback Rumors in Cute Tennis Video with Daughter Adira

There’s just something about celebrity posts featuring their kids that instantly makes people stop scrolling. Whether it’s Meghan Markle sharing rare glimpses of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie or fans realizing Reese Witherspoon’s son is basically her twin, these little family moments never fail to spark conversation. The latest celebrity mom delivering the wholesome content? Serena Williams. And while the video itself is undeniably adorable, it also has fans wondering if a tennis comeback could actually be on the horizon.

In a clip shared Tuesday, May 19, Serena, 44, is seen running drills on a tennis court with a resistance rope tied around her waist. Holding onto the other end? None other than her youngest daughter, Adira, who fully embraced the role of tiny trainer. As Serena repeats the exercise several times, Adira can be heard sweetly leading her mom by saying, “Go.”