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Serena Williams Sparks Comeback Rumors in Cute Tennis Video with Daughter Adira

The signs are all there

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 25, 2026
12:00pm
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Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto

There’s just something about celebrity posts featuring their kids that instantly makes people stop scrolling. Whether it’s Meghan Markle sharing rare glimpses of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie or fans realizing Reese Witherspoon’s son is basically her twin, these little family moments never fail to spark conversation. The latest celebrity mom delivering the wholesome content? Serena Williams. And while the video itself is undeniably adorable, it also has fans wondering if a tennis comeback could actually be on the horizon.

In a clip shared Tuesday, May 19, Serena, 44, is seen running drills on a tennis court with a resistance rope tied around her waist. Holding onto the other end? None other than her youngest daughter, Adira, who fully embraced the role of tiny trainer. As Serena repeats the exercise several times, Adira can be heard sweetly leading her mom by saying, “Go.”

“Rumor has it……. I got a new trainer @adiraohanian,” the CEO Club star captioned the post.

As expected, the comments section quickly filled with heart emojis, laughing reactions and people obsessed with the mother-daughter moment. But alongside all the “so cute” comments, plenty of fans were also convinced the training video meant something bigger.

“Girl, which tournament are you training for? We'll be there,” one Instagram user commented. “When Serena Jameka is in long sleeve on a tennis court, in Florida? It can only mean one thing,” another wrote, hinting at a possible return to the sport. A third simply added, “See you at the Open!”

Serena officially stepped away from professional tennis in September 2022, though fans have never fully stopped hoping for a comeback. And honestly, seeing her back on a court doing drills is enough to get the internet talking.

Of course, this is far from the first time Serena has shared sweet tennis moments with her daughters. Earlier this year, the WYN Beauty founder posted a video of herself, Olympia and Adira all practicing together on the court.

Williams captioned that clip, “Generational wealth tennis.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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