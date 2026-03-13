I don't know about you, but as soon as NYC had its first 70-degree day this year, I was ready to whip out my swimsuit. Or a crop top, at least. After weeks of wearing nothing but a Canada Goose puffer, I was ready for spring and better temps. And of course, who is providing me with warm weather fashion inspiration? Serena Williams. If the mogul has proved anything since her retirement from professional tennis, it's that she's in her Fashion Icon Era. In a fresh Instagram photo, she's making a case for the one-piece swimsuit being just as fun and flirty as a bikini.
Serena Williams Drops Flirty Bathing Suit Picture on Instagram and It's the Epitome of Transitional Dressing
Swimsuit season is upon us
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
Williams captioned the snap, "I am not perfect….but I’m perfectly me. Take out time today to celebrate being perfectly you!"
Her outfit is the epitome of leisure—UGG platform slippers (similar here, $120), fluffy pink bathrobe and an olive one-piece bathing suit (similar here, $32). That might just be the definition of transitional dressing as temperatures swing from "summer is around the corner!" to "false winter" and "perfect spring day."
When she's not on the court, working on her docuseries, supporting charitable causes or squeezing in some well-deserved R&R, the 44-year-old is very much a hands-on parent. Several days prior, Williams posted a photo of herself in the kitchen chopping veggies.
"#MomMonday I need to chop these up before @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian gets back!" she wrote. Her caption was one any working parent could relate to as they race to finish meal prep and chores before crawling through the school pickup line. That goes to say, even one of the greatest athletes of all time has to handle the mental load.