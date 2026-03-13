Serena Williams Drops Flirty Bathing Suit Picture on Instagram and It's the Epitome of Transitional Dressing

Williams captioned the snap, "I am not perfect….but I’m perfectly me. Take out time today to celebrate being perfectly you!"

Her outfit is the epitome of leisure—UGG platform slippers (similar here, $120), fluffy pink bathrobe and an olive one-piece bathing suit (similar here, $32). That might just be the definition of transitional dressing as temperatures swing from "summer is around the corner!" to "false winter" and "perfect spring day."