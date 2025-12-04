Serena Williams may no longer be playing tennis full-time, but she's still booked and busy. Most recently, she reunited with Meghan Markle at the Baby2Baby gala in November. The tennis star was honored with the "Giving Tree Award" for her advocacy of maternal health. But her packed schedule has done absolutely nothing to quell rumors of a comeback.
Serena Williams Clears Up the Rumors About Her Tennis Return—and It’s Exactly What I Expected
Sorry to the hopefuls
Rumors first spread when Williams appeared in the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) International Registered Testing Pool, per The Athletic. According to the publication, this means that she is once again subjecting her self to random drug testing, among other stipulations.
“I do not know if this means she is coming back, or just giving herself the option. All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts," ITIA spokesperson Adrian Bassett wrote to The Athletic in a text.
Finally, the GOAT weighed in herself.
On December 2, Williams took to X to write, "Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This is wildfire crazy—"
Despite blatantly denying a return to tennis, Williams was unable to quell fans' hopeful comments.
"Can you do doubles with Venus tho?" once asked. "I am so here for the idea of it for sure," another wrote.
While she's not actively participating in the sport, it's clear that her legacy endures. Earlier this fall, Williams was honored by the Princess of Asturias Awards for Sports in Spain, where she was welcomed with full pomp and circumstance. And, of course, she's a mom to two daughters, Olympia and Adira, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. In a late November Instagram post she shared, Williams is on the court showing Adira the basics.
Whether or not she ever decides to play competitively again, it's clear that Williams will always have tennis in her life.