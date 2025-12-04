Serena Williams Clears Up the Rumors About Her Tennis Return—and It’s Exactly What I Expected

Rumors first spread when Williams appeared in the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) International Registered Testing Pool, per The Athletic. According to the publication, this means that she is once again subjecting her self to random drug testing, among other stipulations.

“I do not know if this means she is coming back, or just giving herself the option. All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts," ITIA spokesperson Adrian Bassett wrote to The Athletic in a text.

Finally, the GOAT weighed in herself.