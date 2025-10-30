Serena Williams Shares New Photos of Her Mini-Me Daughters, But It's the Quote That Hits Right in the Feels

It’s always such a treat getting a peek into celebrities’ family lives. Whether it’s Chrissy Teigen with her four kids, Reese Witherspoon with her lookalike trio, or Beyoncé and her mini-me, Blue Ivy, fans love seeing a different, more personal side of our favorite stars. Well, Serena Williams just gave us one of those moments.
The tennis legend, 44, shared a new carousel of photos featuring her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 2, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. The first shot shows Serena and Olmypia sitting side by side, arms crossed, with Serena smiling and Olympia scrunching her face. In the next photo, Serena joins in on the funny face trend, keeping the same cross-armed pose.