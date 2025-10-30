Serena Williams Shares New Photos of Her Mini-Me Daughters, But It's the Quote That Hits Right in the Feels

The carousel continues with an adorable Adira smiling while sitting in a TSA bucket, lounging near a waterfall pool while Serena relaxes on a day bed and playing at the beach, then Olympia showing off a large home across the water from a boat. But what really hit me in the feels was the quote Serena included at the end

It reads, “Dear Daughter, I hope you can always hear my voice saying 'you've got this' when the world feels too loud. Love, Mom.” So touching (and something every mom hopes for their children).

It wasn't all mushy moments though, the WYN Beauty founder added a playful spin on the classic Sour Patch Kids slogan in the caption, writing, “At first they are sweet, then they get sweeter… Or something like that.” (The original quote goes: “First they’re sour, then they’re sweet.”)

This isn’t the first time Serena has shared a glimpse into her mom life. Earlier this year, she posted a sweet mother-daughter moment of the girls playing with makeup, with Adira using Serena’s face as her canvas, while Alexis practiced on a mannequin head.