Serena Williams Stuns in Show-Stopping Eyelet Cutout Dress

Serena Williams has done it again. And by “it,” I mean she showed up looking absolutely stunning in yet another chic outfit. From cutouts to asymmetrical hemlines, two-piece sets and basically everything in between, the tennis legend has been completely slaying her style game lately and her latest look is no exception.

Serena, 44, recently jetted off to Spain and, while there, she was photographed congratulating winners at the "Princesa De Asturias" Awards. The WYN Beauty founder turned heads in a strapless cream dress paired with a matching jacket, both featuring intricate eyelet cutout details all over (similar look here). And she didn’t stop there—she added a fun pop of color with red pointed-toe pumps (get the look on Amazon here), proving she knows how to mix classic elegance with a playful twist.