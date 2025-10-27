About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Stuns in Show-Stopping Eyelet Cutout Dress

The definition of classy and chic

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2025
Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images

Serena Williams has done it again. And by “it,” I mean she showed up looking absolutely stunning in yet another chic outfit. From cutouts to asymmetrical hemlines, two-piece sets and basically everything in between, the tennis legend has been completely slaying her style game lately and her latest look is no exception.

Serena, 44, recently jetted off to Spain and, while there, she was photographed congratulating winners at the "Princesa De Asturias" Awards. The WYN Beauty founder turned heads in a strapless cream dress paired with a matching jacket, both featuring intricate eyelet cutout details all over (similar look here). And she didn’t stop there—she added a fun pop of color with red pointed-toe pumps (get the look on Amazon here), proving she knows how to mix classic elegance with a playful twist.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Serena was receiving the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, honoring her insane tennis career that included 73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles and 4 Olympic gold medals.

But the cream ensemble wasn’t the only knockout she rocked during her trip. She also stunned in a long-sleeve ruched tan dress that hit just below the knees, complete with a dramatic cape flowing over her shoulders. Dark brown heels and voluminous, loose curls finished off the look, giving that effortlessly chic vibe that seems totally doable to recreate (similar dress here & shoes here).

Serena isn’t the only celeb serving looks worth taking notes on lately. Jenna Ortega recently hit the Academy Museum Gala in a metal breastplate paired with a gorgeous silk skirt, while Mandy Moore was all about cozy vibes in a recent social post. She wore the Zoe Crew mustard sweater from Leset and maroon skirt in the Elowette style by Dôen.

