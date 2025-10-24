Consider Me Obsessed with Serena Williams’s Stunning Ruched Dress

Keeping up with celebrities can be a full-time job, from movies to to albums to awards and family updates. But one of my favorite things to follow is their fashion. From effortlessly recreatable looks by Mandy Moore to over-the-top glam by Jenna Ortega, there’s always a style moment worth bookmarking. Case in point: Serena Williams.

The tennis icon, 44, recently shared videos and photos from the Princess of Asturias Awards for Sports in northern Spain, giving fans a full look at her show-stopping outfit.

Serena stunned in a long-sleeve, ruched tan dress that fell just below the knees, complete with a dramatic cape that draped elegantly over her shoulders. She paired the look with dark brown heels and styled her hair in voluminous, loose curls. The result? Effortlessly chic and surprisingly easy to recreate. (Similar dress here & shoes here.)