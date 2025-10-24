About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Consider Me Obsessed with Serena Williams’s Stunning Ruched Dress

Perfect for any occasion

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 24, 2025
5:58pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

Serena
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Keeping up with celebrities can be a full-time job, from movies to to albums to awards and family updates. But one of my favorite things to follow is their fashion. From effortlessly recreatable looks by Mandy Moore to over-the-top glam by Jenna Ortega, there’s always a style moment worth bookmarking. Case in point: Serena Williams.

The tennis icon, 44, recently shared videos and photos from the Princess of Asturias Awards for Sports in northern Spain, giving fans a full look at her show-stopping outfit.

Serena stunned in a long-sleeve, ruched tan dress that fell just below the knees, complete with a dramatic cape that draped elegantly over her shoulders. She paired the look with dark brown heels and styled her hair in voluminous, loose curls. The result? Effortlessly chic and surprisingly easy to recreate. (Similar dress here & shoes here.)

Lately, Serena has been all about dresses with a subtle twist. At first glance, each outfit may appear simple, but there’s always a detail that elevates it. Remember that asymmetrical feature on her teal dress or her bubblegum pink cut-out number? Each piece delivers a unique style statement.

Recently, she stunned in a red mini dress with a fitted bodice and tailored skirt, pairing it with light pink pointed-toe pumps. In her carousel post, several snaps included adorable photobombs from her youngest daughter, Adira.

Williams captioned the post, “Just a mom trying to take a picture, but I keep getting photobombed,” sparking heartwarming responses from fans.

Comments included, “They just love being with their mommy, and you do such a great job being that great mom. We love you, Serena,” “Awww, so sweet … she’s a cutie pie,” and “Can’t block the serve.”

From the red carpet to mom life, Serena Williams continues to show that she’s effortlessly stylish in every arena.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

