Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photos of Daughter Malti (Who Is Clearly Taking After Mom and Dad)

It’s the last quarter of the year, so you know what that means, the holiday season is officially upon us. From Halloween (snag the best candy here) to Thanksgiving (these recipes are delish) to Christmas and New Year’s, it’s basically nonstop celebrations from here on out. And it looks like things already kicked off for Priyanka Chopra and her family.

The Citadel actress, 43, took to social media to share a sweet recap of her recent Diwali celebration with husband Nick Jonas, 33, and their daughter Malti, 3. Priyanka looked stunning in a red ensemble with gold accessories (here's a similar bracelet and earrings).

Her carousel post featured several adorable family moments, including a snap of Malti that had me wondering if she might be following in her parents' artistic footsteps but not in the on-screen or musical type of way.