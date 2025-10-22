About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photos of Daughter Malti (Who Is Clearly Taking After Mom and Dad)

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 22, 2025
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

It’s the last quarter of the year, so you know what that means, the holiday season is officially upon us. From Halloween (snag the best candy here) to Thanksgiving (these recipes are delish) to Christmas and New Year’s, it’s basically nonstop celebrations from here on out. And it looks like things already kicked off for Priyanka Chopra and her family.

The Citadel actress, 43, took to social media to share a sweet recap of her recent Diwali celebration with husband Nick Jonas, 33, and their daughter Malti, 3. Priyanka looked stunning in a red ensemble with gold accessories (here's a similar bracelet and earrings).

Her carousel post featured several adorable family moments, including a snap of Malti that had me wondering if she might be following in her parents' artistic footsteps but not in the on-screen or musical type of way.

In the shot, the toddler appears to be working on an art project, and whatever she was using stayed impressively inside the lines… especially for a 3-year-old.

"A little bit of this and so much of that," Priyanka captioned the October 21 post. "This diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends."

She wrapped up the post with a heartfelt note, writing: "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness."

Malti has been making more frequent appearances on social lately. Just last month, she popped up in a birthday tribute for the Jonas Brothers star.

The post included some adorable family photos, like a shot of Malti hugging both her parents' legs. Priyanka also made sure to include a few sweet moments with Nick, including a cozy dinner, a mirror selfie with a kiss, and a few throwback snapshots of their relationship.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
