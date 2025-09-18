Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet PDA Post for Nick Jonas—But Daughter Malti Totally Steals the Show

“As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years,” she wrote. “So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s to 2025–2018!”

The carousel also includes a mirror selfie of the Citadel star giving Nick a kiss on the cheek and a few more snapshots of their relationship over the years. But one photo, in particular, stood out and that’s because it features a rare appearance by their daughter, Malti.

In the second image, the 3-year-old is seen hugging both her parents' legs as they stand next to each other. Her face is turned away from the camera, but her curls are peeking out and it looks like she's grown a bit. Even without standing fully upright, Malti already reaches nearly mid-thigh on her parents.