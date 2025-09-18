About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet PDA Post for Nick Jonas—But Daughter Malti Totally Steals the Show

She's three years old now

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 18, 2025
4:28pm
PriyankaNickJ
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This week was a special one for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. No, it wasn’t their anniversary. There’s no new movie or show from Priyanka (yet) and no big music news from Nick either. So what made it noteworthy? It was Nick’s birthday. The singer turned 33 on September 16 and Priyanka celebrated him in the sweetest way—with a PDA-filled Instagram carousel.

In the post, Priyanka, 43, shared a handful of sweet couple moments, kicking things off with a cozy dinner shot where she and Nick are seated side by side, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes as she gently holds his face.

“As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years,” she wrote. “So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s to 2025–2018!”

The carousel also includes a mirror selfie of the Citadel star giving Nick a kiss on the cheek and a few more snapshots of their relationship over the years. But one photo, in particular, stood out and that’s because it features a rare appearance by their daughter, Malti.

In the second image, the 3-year-old is seen hugging both her parents' legs as they stand next to each other. Her face is turned away from the camera, but her curls are peeking out and it looks like she's grown a bit. Even without standing fully upright, Malti already reaches nearly mid-thigh on her parents.

The last time we got a glimpse of Malti was just before summer kicked off. In a June 7 post, Priyanka shared a May photo dump that featured sweet moments with Nick and Malti: boat rides in NYC, park playdates, a little makeup experimentation and city strolls.

Needless to say, they all seem to be thriving.

