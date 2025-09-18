Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet PDA Post for Nick Jonas—But Daughter Malti Totally Steals the Show

This week was a special one for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. No, it wasn’t their anniversary. There’s no new movie or show from Priyanka (yet) and no big music news from Nick either. So what made it noteworthy? It was Nick’s birthday. The singer turned 33 on September 16 and Priyanka celebrated him in the sweetest way—with a PDA-filled Instagram carousel.
In the post, Priyanka, 43, shared a handful of sweet couple moments, kicking things off with a cozy dinner shot where she and Nick are seated side by side, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes as she gently holds his face.