Beyoncé’s Recent Post with Blue Ivy Has Fans All Saying the Same Thing & It’s Not About Their Resemblance

It’s not every day that we get a post from Beyoncé. Sure, fans were spoiled during her Cowboy Carter tour but aside from that, it can sometimes be weeks, or even a month, before the powerhouse singer shares anything new. So when she does post, it’s no surprise the Beyhive goes wild. And that’s exactly what happened with her most recent post.
Beyoncé, 44, took to social media on October 28 to post a photo of her daughter Blue Ivy, 13, who she shares with Jay-Z, along with her mother Tina Knowles. The shot is from their attendance at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where Tina was honored at the charity gala for her philanthropy work.