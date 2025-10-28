Beyoncé’s Recent Post with Blue Ivy Has Fans All Saying the Same Thing & It’s Not About Their Resemblance

"Congrats Mom on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight," Beyoncé captioned the post. The comments section filled up with heart emojis and, of course, remarks about how Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her mother. But the real kicker? Fans had a field day joking that Blue Ivy might actually be the one running Beyoncé’s Instagram account.

"So Blue really is the manager!! Love that for her," one person wrote. Another added, "Rumors are true, Blue is definitely running this ship," while a third chimed in, "Blue just confirmed that she’s Bey’s manager."

Other fans teased further, "Blue, you signed into the wrong account," and "We know Blue posted this cause it actually got a caption."

Some even used the moment to try and get a peek at Act III of Beyoncé’s three-album project and previous album visuals, writing, "Blue, if you’re reading this, drop the album" and "Now that you have your mom’s phone, quickly publish the visuals to YouTube."