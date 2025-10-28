About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Beyoncé’s Recent Post with Blue Ivy Has Fans All Saying the Same Thing & It’s Not About Their Resemblance

This theory is wild

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 28, 2025
4:18pm
Beyonce
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s not every day that we get a post from Beyoncé. Sure, fans were spoiled during her Cowboy Carter tour but aside from that, it can sometimes be weeks, or even a month, before the powerhouse singer shares anything new. So when she does post, it’s no surprise the Beyhive goes wild. And that’s exactly what happened with her most recent post.

Beyoncé, 44, took to social media on October 28 to post a photo of her daughter Blue Ivy, 13, who she shares with Jay-Z, along with her mother Tina Knowles. The shot is from their attendance at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where Tina was honored at the charity gala for her philanthropy work.

"Congrats Mom on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight," Beyoncé captioned the post. The comments section filled up with heart emojis and, of course, remarks about how Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her mother. But the real kicker? Fans had a field day joking that Blue Ivy might actually be the one running Beyoncé’s Instagram account.

"So Blue really is the manager!! Love that for her," one person wrote. Another added, "Rumors are true, Blue is definitely running this ship," while a third chimed in, "Blue just confirmed that she’s Bey’s manager."

Other fans teased further, "Blue, you signed into the wrong account," and "We know Blue posted this cause it actually got a caption."

Some even used the moment to try and get a peek at Act III of Beyoncé’s three-album project and previous album visuals, writing, "Blue, if you’re reading this, drop the album" and "Now that you have your mom’s phone, quickly publish the visuals to YouTube."

Based on the caption, it’s safe to say Queen B herself actually made the post but I can only imagine what will happen when Blue Ivy finally gets her own Instagram account.

