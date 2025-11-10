About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Threw a Star-Studded Event But Her Black and White Dress Was the Real Headliner

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2025
4:17pm
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

Celebrity calendars are packed with glamorous events, but few draw a crowd quite like the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. Held over the weekend, the star-studded soirée brought out a seriously A-list guest list, including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Malin Akerman, Olivia Munn and more. But while everyone showed up dressed to impress, it was Serena Williams who completely stole the spotlight.

The 44-year-old tennis icon arrived in an effortlessly elegant black floor-length gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with a contrasting white detail. The design, by Pamella Roland, turned out to be the label’s Resort 2026 black crepe gown with a pink Mikado neckline, as the brand later confirmed.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Serena kept her accessories minimal and chic with a dainty necklace, dangly earrings, a slim bracelet and a few delicate rings. Her hair was styled in shoulder-length waves, sleek with just a hint of curl at the ends for that perfect red-carpet finish.

Inside the event, Serena was honored with the “Giving Tree Award” in recognition of her long-standing advocacy for maternal health. The evening itself was record-breaking, raising an incredible $18 million to support Baby2Baby, a nonprofit dedicated to providing essential items for children in need.

After the gala, the WYN Beauty founder shared her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @baby2baby for honoring me last night with the ‘Giving Tree Award.’ What you do is so important, especially right now and I am so grateful to have been a part of an incredible event. It was so fun to be surrounded by so many friends and women who are really making a difference.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Serena's appearance also came with a few familiar faces.

On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos of herself at the event with Alicia Keys and Ciara. Sounds like Serena had a fun night out with friends and for a good cause.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
