Serena Williams Threw a Star-Studded Event But Her Black and White Dress Was the Real Headliner

Serena kept her accessories minimal and chic with a dainty necklace, dangly earrings, a slim bracelet and a few delicate rings. Her hair was styled in shoulder-length waves, sleek with just a hint of curl at the ends for that perfect red-carpet finish.

Inside the event, Serena was honored with the “Giving Tree Award” in recognition of her long-standing advocacy for maternal health. The evening itself was record-breaking, raising an incredible $18 million to support Baby2Baby, a nonprofit dedicated to providing essential items for children in need.

After the gala, the WYN Beauty founder shared her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @baby2baby for honoring me last night with the ‘Giving Tree Award.’ What you do is so important, especially right now and I am so grateful to have been a part of an incredible event. It was so fun to be surrounded by so many friends and women who are really making a difference.”