Serena Williams Threw a Star-Studded Event But Her Black and White Dress Was the Real Headliner

Celebrity calendars are packed with glamorous events, but few draw a crowd quite like the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. Held over the weekend, the star-studded soirée brought out a seriously A-list guest list, including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Malin Akerman, Olivia Munn and more. But while everyone showed up dressed to impress, it was Serena Williams who completely stole the spotlight.
The 44-year-old tennis icon arrived in an effortlessly elegant black floor-length gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with a contrasting white detail. The design, by Pamella Roland, turned out to be the label’s Resort 2026 black crepe gown with a pink Mikado neckline, as the brand later confirmed.