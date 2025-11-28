I Was So Distracted by Serena Williams’s Off-the-Shoulder Number That I Almost Missed This Royal Reunion

The two California gals have a friendship that goes way back, although they haven't been spotted together in public in some time. Last summer the pair shut the ESPYs red carpet down posing together is two drastically different halterneck gowns Williams went with bold red scale-shaped sequins and feather embellishment, while Markle opted for simple white silk very reminiscent of her Stella McCartney wedding reception dress.

This time around both women went with classic black (Markle in a full-coverage turtleneck and Williams in an old-Hollywood off-the-should beauty), looking supremely elegant while celebrating a good cause and Williams's award.