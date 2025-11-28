Serena Williams certainly know how to hold a spotlight. The tennis superstar has always been someone to watch, both on and off the court, but in the years since her retirement from professional sports she’s definitely amped things up when it comes to her wardrobe. Which is perhaps why I almost totally missed Williams’s recent reunion with royal bestie Meghan Markle at the Baby2Baby Gala earlier this month.
I Was So Distracted by Serena Williams’s Off-the-Shoulder Number That I Almost Missed This Royal Reunion
the besties are back
The annual Baby2Baby Gala, held in early early November in Los Angeles, is always a star-studded event, but especially so this year. Williams was honored with the “Giving Tree Award” for her long-standing advocacy for maternal health and as such drew in a crowd of all her celeb friends, of which there are many. Including none other than Meghan Markle.
The two California gals have a friendship that goes way back, although they haven't been spotted together in public in some time. Last summer the pair shut the ESPYs red carpet down posing together is two drastically different halterneck gowns Williams went with bold red scale-shaped sequins and feather embellishment, while Markle opted for simple white silk very reminiscent of her Stella McCartney wedding reception dress.
This time around both women went with classic black (Markle in a full-coverage turtleneck and Williams in an old-Hollywood off-the-should beauty), looking supremely elegant while celebrating a good cause and Williams's award.
Of course, Markle's husband Prince Harry was there too. Unsurprisingly, he opted for a classic black suit for the evening, but was sure to pin on a red poppy to his jacket to mark the UK’s Remembrance Day. What a chic trio!
Here’s hoping we’re treated to more BFF moments with Markle and Williams in the near future.