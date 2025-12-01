Serena Williams Just Went Full Boho Chic & I Didn’t See This Look Coming

When Serena Williams is out at an event, there’s always one thing you can count on: she’s going to serve a look. Sure, she’ll drop advice and career anecdotes that make you lean in (she is an Olympian, after all), but she’s also going to show up dressed to impress. And while her latest outing was no different, there was a noticeable shift in her style.

Serena, 44, recently attended the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit on November 30. In photos shared to her Instagram Stories, the WYN Beauty founder poses and struts down a red-walled hallway wearing a turquoise dress with open, billowy sleeves and a flowy skirt. The dress has a V-neckline and an intricate pattern that fans out toward the edges.