news

Serena Williams Just Went Full Boho Chic & I Didn’t See This Look Coming

I need 10 of them now

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Dec 1, 2025
8:42pm

SerenaWilliams f1dress
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

When Serena Williams is out at an event, there’s always one thing you can count on: she’s going to serve a look. Sure, she’ll drop advice and career anecdotes that make you lean in (she is an Olympian, after all), but she’s also going to show up dressed to impress. And while her latest outing was no different, there was a noticeable shift in her style.

Serena, 44, recently attended the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit on November 30. In photos shared to her Instagram Stories, the WYN Beauty founder poses and struts down a red-walled hallway wearing a turquoise dress with open, billowy sleeves and a flowy skirt. The dress has a V-neckline and an intricate pattern that fans out toward the edges.

Screenshot 2025 12 01 at 9.13.55 AM
Serena Williams/Instagram

The mother of two looks elegant in the breezy ensemble, but it’s definitely a more relaxed vibe compared to the glam fits she’s been rocking lately. From edgy cutout dresses to full-on evening gowns, her recent Instagram feed has been serving major drama. Just take one of the outfits she posted back in October.

While attending an event in Asturias, Spain on October 23, Serena shared a photo of herself in a two-piece set. But this wasn’t your standard coordinated outfit. This one included a maroon mini skirt, a white button-down shirt, nude heels and a matching blazer…with a hood.

She captioned the post, “Business casual, or casual business?”

Her comments section went wild. Celebs, including Kerry Washington, chimed in—Washington wrote, “Either way [fire emoji].” Fans were equally obsessed, with one adding, “The suit has a hood. I’m intrigued.”

Whether she’s giving a speech or taking in a Formula One race, it’s clear Serena has a look for every occasion.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
