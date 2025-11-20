About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Serena Williams Sizzles in a Black Lace See-Through Dress

Is this the new LBD?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 20, 2025
5:48pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

SerenaWilliamsSeeThroughDress
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Lately, Serena Williams has been all about taking classic dresses and giving them a little twist. At first glance, her outfits might look simple, but there’s always a detail that takes things up a notch. Remember the asymmetrical feature on her teal dress or that bubblegum pink cut-out number? Each piece makes a statement in its own unique way. And now, she’s done it again, this time giving the little black dress a modern, daring spin: see-through lace.

The tennis legend, 44, shared a carousel of photos on social media on November 20th, rocking a black lace see-through dress that hit just below the knee. She styled the look with an oversized black blazer and classic black pumps, letting the dress shine while keeping the vibe sophisticated. Her hair was parted to the side in voluminous curls, adding a touch of old-Hollywood glam.

“Lace me up and lead the way,” Serena captioned the post with her signature playful energy.

She’s far from alone in embracing the sheer trend. Celebrities have been experimenting with it in all sorts of ways. Mandy Moore turned heads in a sheer ombré skirt, while Jenna Ortega wowed in a fully see-through ethereal gown. Demi Moore stunned in a long-sleeve black lace Gucci dress with a plunging neckline and Jenna Dewan slayed in a paneled sheer gown complete with a train.

It’s not the first time the WYN Beauty founder has been turning heads with her outfits. Her appearance at the Princess of Asturias Awards for Sports in northern Spain was unforgettable. She stunned in a long-sleeve, ruched tan dress that fell just below the knee, complete with a dramatic cape draping elegantly over her shoulders.

She paired the look with dark brown heels and kept her hair in loose, voluminous curls, creating an effortlessly chic ensemble that still feels surprisingly easy to recreate.

Whether it’s playful cut-outs, asymmetrical hemlines or daring sheer details, Serena continues to prove she knows exactly how to make a statement.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Serena Williams Just Revealed a Fresh Hairstyle & a Powerful Mental Health Message

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe