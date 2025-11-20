Serena Williams Sizzles in a Black Lace See-Through Dress

Lately, Serena Williams has been all about taking classic dresses and giving them a little twist. At first glance, her outfits might look simple, but there’s always a detail that takes things up a notch. Remember the asymmetrical feature on her teal dress or that bubblegum pink cut-out number? Each piece makes a statement in its own unique way. And now, she’s done it again, this time giving the little black dress a modern, daring spin: see-through lace.

The tennis legend, 44, shared a carousel of photos on social media on November 20th, rocking a black lace see-through dress that hit just below the knee. She styled the look with an oversized black blazer and classic black pumps, letting the dress shine while keeping the vibe sophisticated. Her hair was parted to the side in voluminous curls, adding a touch of old-Hollywood glam.