About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Demi Moore Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday in Sheer Barely-There Gown

Say hello to the ultimate birthday dress

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 12, 2025
8:04pm
DemiMoore
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

When it comes to bold red-carpet fashion, one of the biggest trends right now is all about showing some skin or in some cases, a lot of it. From Jenna Dewan to Millie Bobby Brown to Jenna Ortega, celebs have been rocking the barely-there look. Think sheer fabrics, peekaboo panels and skin-baring silhouettes. The latest star to join the trend? Demi Moore.

The Substance actress, 63, stepped out at New York City’s Lincoln Center for the season two premiere of Landman. Styled by Brad Goreski, Demi turned heads in a sheer, long-sleeve black lace Gucci gown featuring a daring plunging neckline. She wore her long, wavy hair down and topped off the look with Gucci diamond jewelry that added just the right amount of sparkle.

GettyImages 2246276656
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The night wasn’t just a red-carpet moment, though, it was also a celebration. The actress turned 63 that same day, making her stunning appearance even more special. And while her sheer gown perfectly fits today’s “naked dress” trend, Demi’s style has always been about doing her own thing. Case in point? Back in September, she broke a major fashion “rule” by mixing prints—and somehow made it look effortlessly chic.

At the 2025 Forbes Power Women’s Summit, where she was a keynote speaker, Demi spoke candidly about aging, self-worth and how women’s roles continue to evolve. Styled once again by Goreski, she wore a Pre-Fall 2025 Saint Laurent ensemble.

Her outfit featured a single-breasted, one-button plaid jacket made of certified wool, paired with mid-length skort culottes in the same pattern, just a few shades lighter. She layered a crisp white blouse underneath and finished the look with tan Saint Laurent Vendôme slingback pumps and a matching YSL bag.

By traditional standards, the mixed prints shouldn’t have worked but on Demi, they totally did.

Whether it's nearly nude looks or bold patterns, Demi's fashion looks are proving to be ones to watch.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

5 Beauty Lessons All Women Over 60 Can Learn from Demi Moore

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe