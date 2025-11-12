Demi Moore Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday in Sheer Barely-There Gown

When it comes to bold red-carpet fashion, one of the biggest trends right now is all about showing some skin or in some cases, a lot of it. From Jenna Dewan to Millie Bobby Brown to Jenna Ortega, celebs have been rocking the barely-there look. Think sheer fabrics, peekaboo panels and skin-baring silhouettes. The latest star to join the trend? Demi Moore.

The Substance actress, 63, stepped out at New York City’s Lincoln Center for the season two premiere of Landman. Styled by Brad Goreski, Demi turned heads in a sheer, long-sleeve black lace Gucci gown featuring a daring plunging neckline. She wore her long, wavy hair down and topped off the look with Gucci diamond jewelry that added just the right amount of sparkle.