About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jenna Dewan’s Sheer Gown Was Gorgeous But Wait Until You See the Train

How daring

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2025
7:27pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

JennaDewan
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

When it comes to red (or green) carpet moments, celebrity style is always a highlight. From daring choices like Jenna Ortega’s glass dress to more timeless, understated looks like Serena Williams’s gala gown, there’s always something to obsess over. Lately, one trend is dominating: sheer dresses. Stars from Mandy Moore to Dakota Johnson are giving it their all, and the latest to turn heads? Jenna Dewan.

The Rookie star, 44, attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell over the weekend, stepping out in a black, mostly sheer gown that flowed into a dramatic train (kind of like this Revolve one). The dress played with alternating panels of sheer and solid fabric along the torso, layered over black undergarments for a chic, modern vibe.

Jenna kept her glam effortless yet Hollywood-ready: her long hair fell in soft waves, draped over one shoulder and pushed back over the other. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a simple, elegant necklace.

“Such a beautiful, inspiring night celebrating the incredible work @baby2baby continues to do for children and families in need across the country," she wrote on Instagram. "Forever and always so proud to be a Baby2Baby angel! Huge thank you to our title sponsor @paulmitchell and @summerfridays @merckformothers and @thedaveapp for making it all possible. My fav night of the year 🤍.”

Jenna isn’t new to showing a little skin. The actress previously shared stunning snaps ahead of ABC’s “End of Summer Soirée” at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on September 5 where she opted for another sheer dress.

For that event, she wore a floor-length spaghetti strap gown with mesmerizing cutouts. It featured a V-neckline crossed by a single strap, a diamond-shaped cutout below the chest, sheer side panels on the bodice and a fully sheer skirt from the knee down.

From red carpets to glamorous galas, Jenna Dewan continues to prove she can pull off looks that are effortlessly eye-catching.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Jenna Dewan Dishes on Major First for 'The Rookie' Season 8

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe