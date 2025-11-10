Jenna Dewan’s Sheer Gown Was Gorgeous But Wait Until You See the Train

When it comes to red (or green) carpet moments, celebrity style is always a highlight. From daring choices like Jenna Ortega’s glass dress to more timeless, understated looks like Serena Williams’s gala gown, there’s always something to obsess over. Lately, one trend is dominating: sheer dresses. Stars from Mandy Moore to Dakota Johnson are giving it their all, and the latest to turn heads? Jenna Dewan.
The Rookie star, 44, attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell over the weekend, stepping out in a black, mostly sheer gown that flowed into a dramatic train (kind of like this Revolve one). The dress played with alternating panels of sheer and solid fabric along the torso, layered over black undergarments for a chic, modern vibe.