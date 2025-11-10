Jenna Dewan’s Sheer Gown Was Gorgeous But Wait Until You See the Train

Jenna kept her glam effortless yet Hollywood-ready: her long hair fell in soft waves, draped over one shoulder and pushed back over the other. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a simple, elegant necklace.

“Such a beautiful, inspiring night celebrating the incredible work @baby2baby continues to do for children and families in need across the country," she wrote on Instagram. "Forever and always so proud to be a Baby2Baby angel! Huge thank you to our title sponsor @paulmitchell and @summerfridays @merckformothers and @thedaveapp for making it all possible. My fav night of the year 🤍.”

Jenna isn’t new to showing a little skin. The actress previously shared stunning snaps ahead of ABC’s “End of Summer Soirée” at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on September 5 where she opted for another sheer dress.