About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

Jenna Dewan Dishes on Major First for 'The Rookie' Season 8

Fans, get ready

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 8, 2025
8:13pm
JennaDewan
Steven Simione/Getty Images

When a show’s been on for several seasons, fans often wonder: how can they possibly top last year? But that’s definitely not a concern for fans of ABC’s The Rookie. Season eight is already wrapped and set to premiere in January 2026 and while that might feel far away, series star Jenna Dewan is already spilling some exciting tea to hold us over.

On the show, Jenna, 44, plays Bailey Nune, a dedicated firefighter and paramedic. And when asked what she’s most excited for fans to see, her answer? A major first for the series.

"I’m really excited for the first episode because we go international," Jenna revealed to PureWow while promoting her partnership with Happy Baby and the release of their educational children's book, Happy Babies Poop. "We have a very cool storyline that takes us into a new country."

Jenna
Disney/Mike Taing

That country is believed to be Prague, Czech Republic and the new setting isn’t the only thing that felt different this time around.

“It felt like a film,” Jenna gushed. “The locations were gorgeous, and the action scenes were major.”

“I do think The Rookie fans will be so happily fulfilled when they see this first episode because it’s different for us and it’s bigger for us,” she added. “And I think it’ll be really exciting.”

In addition to starring on The Rookie, Jenna’s also a busy mom of three: Everly, 12, whom she shares with Channing Tatum and Callum, 5, and Rhiannon, 1, with fiancé Steve Kazee. And it’s her experience with baby number three that led her to team up with Happy Baby for their Happy Babies Poop campaign.

“This is one of the greatest formulas. It’s organic, it has the pre and probiotics to support gut health — all the things I was looking for," the Step Up alum shared.

HappyFamilyOrganics 1
Happy Family Organics

Jenna’s goal? Making things a little easier for other parents.

“I’m just here to share this with other parents and help make their lives easier.”

It's not just about the formula though, there's a children’s book too, Happy Babies Poop, now available for pre-order. It’s designed to help parents understand the importance of gut health in early childhood development. Bonus? It’s perfect for those cozy “read and feed” moments.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Jenna Dewan Surprises Fans with Adorable New Photos of Her Kids

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe