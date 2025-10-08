Jenna Dewan Dishes on Major First for 'The Rookie' Season 8

When a show’s been on for several seasons, fans often wonder: how can they possibly top last year? But that’s definitely not a concern for fans of ABC’s The Rookie. Season eight is already wrapped and set to premiere in January 2026 and while that might feel far away, series star Jenna Dewan is already spilling some exciting tea to hold us over.

On the show, Jenna, 44, plays Bailey Nune, a dedicated firefighter and paramedic. And when asked what she’s most excited for fans to see, her answer? A major first for the series.

"I’m really excited for the first episode because we go international," Jenna revealed to PureWow while promoting her partnership with Happy Baby and the release of their educational children's book, Happy Babies Poop. "We have a very cool storyline that takes us into a new country."