Millie Bobby Brown Wows in Sheer Dress with Plunging Neckline

The star just joined Hollywood’s nearly naked red carpet trend

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 11, 2025
9:32pm
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

In case you missed it, there’s a major red carpet trend taking over Hollywood right now and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the dropping temps, celebrities are embracing see-through everything. Everyone from Jenna Ortega to Mandy Moore has rocked the look recently, and now Millie Bobby Brown is the latest star to join in.

The British actress, 21, attended Netflix’s Stranger Things FYC Event at the Netflix Tudum Theater on November 8 in Los Angeles, wearing a daring design from Bronx and Banco. Styled by Ryan Young, Millie stunned in the Liora Maxi Dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway collection which featured a plunging neckline that made a major statement.

While the original runway version was completely see-through, Millie opted for a lined version that still gave off the illusion of sheer, barely-there glamour.

GettyImages 2245783653
Jerod Harris/WireImage

The event itself marked part of Netflix’s final promo push for the fifth and final season of the cult-favorite hit Stranger Things. The streamer dropped the highly anticipated trailer on October 30 and the hype is real.

Season five brings back the full gang, along with a few beloved returning faces and some intriguing new ones. This time around, the crew faces their biggest challenge yet: a full-on showdown with Vecna. With Hawkins under military quarantine and new nightmares creeping out of the Upside Down, the stakes aren’t just higher, they’re completely flipped.

The final season will feature eight episodes, released in three parts. Volume One (four episodes) premieres November 6, followed by Volume Two (three episodes) on Christmas Day and the grand finale dropping New Year’s Eve.

And for the ultimate fans? The final episode will also hit the big screen with a limited theatrical release in over 350 theaters across the U.S. and Canada, starting December 31 at 5 p.m. PT and running through January 1, 2026.

