Millie Bobby Brown Wows in Sheer Dress with Plunging Neckline

In case you missed it, there’s a major red carpet trend taking over Hollywood right now and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the dropping temps, celebrities are embracing see-through everything. Everyone from Jenna Ortega to Mandy Moore has rocked the look recently, and now Millie Bobby Brown is the latest star to join in.

The British actress, 21, attended Netflix’s Stranger Things FYC Event at the Netflix Tudum Theater on November 8 in Los Angeles, wearing a daring design from Bronx and Banco. Styled by Ryan Young, Millie stunned in the Liora Maxi Dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway collection which featured a plunging neckline that made a major statement.

While the original runway version was completely see-through, Millie opted for a lined version that still gave off the illusion of sheer, barely-there glamour.