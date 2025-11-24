Serena Williams Shares Sweet Tennis Snap with Baby Adira—but Wait'll You See What Fans Are Saying

It’s not uncommon for kids to take after their parents and it looks like Serena Williams’s youngest daughter, Adira, is doing just that.

The tennis legend, 44, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself on the court with her two-year-old and fans think we may be witnessing the next tennis star in the making.

In the snapshots, Serena stands on her backyard court holding a racket, facing off against Adira. The toddler rocks a matching white shirt-and-shorts set with light pink Crocs, a tennis racket in one hand balancing a ball on top and the biggest smile lighting up her face.