news

Serena Williams Shares Sweet Tennis Snap with Baby Adira—but Wait'll You See What Fans Are Saying

It runs in the family

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 24, 2025
5:23pm
SerenaWilliams
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

It’s not uncommon for kids to take after their parents and it looks like Serena Williams’s youngest daughter, Adira, is doing just that.

The tennis legend, 44, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself on the court with her two-year-old and fans think we may be witnessing the next tennis star in the making.

In the snapshots, Serena stands on her backyard court holding a racket, facing off against Adira. The toddler rocks a matching white shirt-and-shorts set with light pink Crocs, a tennis racket in one hand balancing a ball on top and the biggest smile lighting up her face.

“This is me sharing my passion for tennis with my youngest daughter,” the WYN Beauty founder captioned the November 24 carousel.

While Serena, who also shares eight-year-old daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, is clearly passing on her love of the sport, fans couldn’t resist speculating that Adira might follow in her mother’s legendary footsteps.

“The start of the next ‘Williams Sisters,’” one person wrote. Another added, “Now just repeat the success story,” while a third commented, “If your daughters play tennis it would be epic and a legit reincarnation.”

This isn’t the first time Serena and Adira have shared a cute tennis moment. Back in July, Serena posted another sweet snap of her little one on the court.

In that picture, Serena is decked out in black pants, sneakers, a white jacket and a matching hat, looking ready to serve. But the real scene-stealer? Baby Adira perched on Serena’s hip, racket in hand.

“I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner,” Serena joked in the caption, before inviting her 18.2 million followers to “Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian.” She even added a playful warning: “Caution, don’t try this at home!”

Tennis prodigy or not, Adira’s cuteness in these photos is undeniable.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
