Kelly Ripa's Daughter Is Following in Mom's Footsteps with This Major Career Move

A celebrity kid following in their famous parents’ footsteps? Not exactly groundbreaking but always fun to watch unfold. Just look at Stranger Things star Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), Euphoria’s Maude Apatow (daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow) or John David Washington (son of Denzel Washington). Now, another familiar name is joining the next-gen celebrity ranks: Lola Consuelos, daughter of Live with Kelly & Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The 24-year-old just announced her debut EP, officially stepping into the entertainment world but not through daytime TV like her parents. Instead, she’s making her own mark as a recording artist.

In a social media post shared Tuesday, September 23, Lola revealed the dreamy promo image for her project. Posing pantless in sheer pink stockings and a baby pink tank top with bow straps, she stands against a bubblegum-pink backdrop with her name, “Lola,” written in cursive yellow behind her.