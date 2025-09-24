About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kelly Ripa's Daughter Is Following in Mom's Footsteps with This Major Career Move

The apple didn't fall far from the tree

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 24, 2025
5:56pm
KellyRipadaughterLola
Taylor Hill/WireImage

A celebrity kid following in their famous parents’ footsteps? Not exactly groundbreaking but always fun to watch unfold. Just look at Stranger Things star Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), Euphorias Maude Apatow (daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow) or John David Washington (son of Denzel Washington). Now, another familiar name is joining the next-gen celebrity ranks: Lola Consuelos, daughter of Live with Kelly & Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The 24-year-old just announced her debut EP, officially stepping into the entertainment world but not through daytime TV like her parents. Instead, she’s making her own mark as a recording artist.

In a social media post shared Tuesday, September 23, Lola revealed the dreamy promo image for her project. Posing pantless in sheer pink stockings and a baby pink tank top with bow straps, she stands against a bubblegum-pink backdrop with her name, “Lola,” written in cursive yellow behind her.

“The first single ‘Lola’ of my DEBUT EP Sorry, It’s All About Me will be yours October 17th,” she wrote in the caption. “Pre-save link in my bio now! I cannot wait for you all to hear this project—it’s so special to me.”

The comments were flooded with heart emojis, fire emojis and support from fans, including proud mom Kelly, who wrote simply, “PRE-SAVED!”

If this seems like it came out of nowhere, it really didn’t. Lola’s been sharing her vocal talent online for a while. Just last year, she posted a cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit "Espresso" with the cheeky caption, “In workout lateeee, cause I’m a singerrrr @sabrinacarpenter. Best song ever—also please go stream my new single, link in bio.”

The single she was referring to, "Roles," is currently streaming on Spotify, alongside her previous tracks, "Paranoia Silverlining," "Divine Timing" (released in 2022 and 2023, respectively) and "The Watcher" from last year.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
