If anything holds true, it's that Serena Williams knows how to serve a look. Her days of professional tennis may be over, but the mogul has proved she's busier than ever. From starring in a docuseries to parenting two kids and running her beauty brand, WYN, she's got plenty on her plate. And somehow, Williams manages to do it all in style, establishing herself as a fashion icon. Her latest Instagram snap is no exception—and I want this slinky pink number, stat.
Serena Williams Steps Out for Interview and Stuns in Slinky Pink Ombré Dress
Perfect for spring
The tennis pro posed on a wharf, sun shining on the ocean behind her, rippling blues and greens. "Mom, Founder, Entrepreneur, Chef to my kids, Wife and more..." she wrote in the caption.
Her outfit is simple but eye-catching, consisting of a figure-hugging slip dress in light ombré pink that feels like a sunset kiss (similar here, $47). She accessorizes with a few necklaces and bracelets, hair blown out to perfection and manicure fresh.
One of the comments enthusiastically asked for the details on Williams' flawless makeup. Turns out, celebrity makeup artist Deandra Nosworthy glammed up the former athlete for what appears to be a professional podcast appearance. While Nosworthy didn't drop the details on products used for the look, I'd hardly be surprised if WYN Beauty was involved.
And despite her claims that she's not going to make a comeback, the Grand Slam champ is staying active, having recently met up with up-and-coming tennis star Alycia Parks for a friendly match.