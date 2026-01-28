About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Is Back on Our Screens But Not How You'd Expect

Let the countdown begin

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 28, 2026
7:43pm
Serena Williams is officially heading back to our TV screens. No, she’s not picking up a tennis racket (at least not in any official capacity). Instead, the 44-year-old icon is stepping into the spotlight in a brand-new reality series that’s all about power moves, ambition and women running the show.

On January 27, Serena shared the trailer for her upcoming docuseries, The CEO Club, which will stream on Amazon Prime. The eight-episode series follows a group of trailblazing female entrepreneurs as they navigate high-stakes business ventures across sports, fashion and beauty. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at how these women build their empires, balance their personal lives and support one another along the way. Think boardrooms, big decisions and plenty of real talk.

And while Serena is a major draw, she’s far from the only star involved. The cast also includes global music icon Thalia, fashion designer and philanthropist Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Market America | SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and beauty founder Winnie Harlow, wellness entrepreneur and investor Hannah Bronfman, and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman. In other words, it’s a seriously stacked lineup.

The trailer opens with each woman reflecting on their lives.

“It's not easy to be a CEO,” Ridinger says. “It's not easy to be a CEO who's a woman.” Serena adds, “I went though a lot of stuff in my life and my legacy is about empowering women.”

Winnie shares, “I always go back to that little girl that never felt seen. It drives everything I do in life,” while Thalia explains, “I came from a very humble neighborhood. My career gave me my life.” Meanwhile, Bronfman notes, “I feel compelled to leave the world a better place for other people.”

Other voices chime in with sentiments like, “I want my girls to see that it's possible to have a career and a family,” and “Don't let society put a ceiling on what you're able to do or achieve.”

Overall, the vibe is pure #girlboss, in the best, most inspiring way and I can't wait to watch.

The CEO Club premieres February 23 on Prime Video.

