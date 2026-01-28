Serena Williams Is Back on Our Screens But Not How You'd Expect

Serena Williams is officially heading back to our TV screens. No, she’s not picking up a tennis racket (at least not in any official capacity). Instead, the 44-year-old icon is stepping into the spotlight in a brand-new reality series that’s all about power moves, ambition and women running the show.
On January 27, Serena shared the trailer for her upcoming docuseries, The CEO Club, which will stream on Amazon Prime. The eight-episode series follows a group of trailblazing female entrepreneurs as they navigate high-stakes business ventures across sports, fashion and beauty. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at how these women build their empires, balance their personal lives and support one another along the way. Think boardrooms, big decisions and plenty of real talk.