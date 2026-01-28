Serena Williams Is Back on Our Screens But Not How You'd Expect

And while Serena is a major draw, she’s far from the only star involved. The cast also includes global music icon Thalia, fashion designer and philanthropist Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Market America | SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and beauty founder Winnie Harlow, wellness entrepreneur and investor Hannah Bronfman, and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman. In other words, it’s a seriously stacked lineup.

The trailer opens with each woman reflecting on their lives.

“It's not easy to be a CEO,” Ridinger says. “It's not easy to be a CEO who's a woman.” Serena adds, “I went though a lot of stuff in my life and my legacy is about empowering women.”

Winnie shares, “I always go back to that little girl that never felt seen. It drives everything I do in life,” while Thalia explains, “I came from a very humble neighborhood. My career gave me my life.” Meanwhile, Bronfman notes, “I feel compelled to leave the world a better place for other people.”