Serena Williams Rocks Pantless Look for Girls' Night Out Honoring *This* Music Mogul

The first photo shows Williams getting down on the dance floor, with the caption, "I ain’t sorry, these Meg knees are here to stay." ("Meg knees" refers to a style of dancing popularized by Megan the Stallion.) The following images show the entire girl group jamming, with Williams boldly grinning at the camera wearing nothing but a lacy black bodysuit (similar here, $118).

Admittedly, I was curious. What could they possibly be rocking out to? Slide five offered a hint. It appears the crew was attending a massive Beyoncé-themed party. The image showed rows on rows of microphone-shaped trophies with plaques spelling out different awards, including "Beychela Spirit Award" and "The Supreme Bey Award." In a seeming confirmation, Beyoncé's mom, Ms. Tina herself, hopped into the comments to write: "Yes Serena work it girl," followed by a string of heart and fire emojis.