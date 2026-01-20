If tennis legend, mom and entrepreneur Serena Williams has proved anything, it's that she knows how to do work-life balance. One day she's at a charity event, the next she's teaching her kids how to play tennis. And in between all those responsibilities and family time, she's also taking moments for herself. Over the weekend, the mogul dropped a carousel of photos showing her living it up during a girls' night out—while rocking a daring, pantless outfit.
Serena Williams Rocks Pantless Look for Girls' Night Out Honoring *This* Music Mogul
She can dance!
The first photo shows Williams getting down on the dance floor, with the caption, "I ain’t sorry, these Meg knees are here to stay." ("Meg knees" refers to a style of dancing popularized by Megan the Stallion.) The following images show the entire girl group jamming, with Williams boldly grinning at the camera wearing nothing but a lacy black bodysuit (similar here, $118).
Admittedly, I was curious. What could they possibly be rocking out to? Slide five offered a hint. It appears the crew was attending a massive Beyoncé-themed party. The image showed rows on rows of microphone-shaped trophies with plaques spelling out different awards, including "Beychela Spirit Award" and "The Supreme Bey Award." In a seeming confirmation, Beyoncé's mom, Ms. Tina herself, hopped into the comments to write: "Yes Serena work it girl," followed by a string of heart and fire emojis.
The last photos in the carousel were stills from Beyoncé's 2016 music video, "Sorry," on her album, Lemonade, in which Williams famously appeared. She flaunted similar moves to the ones she pulled on her girls' night.
Williams and Beyoncé have a long-standing friendship that dates back to the Destiny's Child days, and "Sorry" was not the duo's only collaboration. For the biopic, King Richard, based on Williams's father, Beyoncé contributed the song, "Be Alive."