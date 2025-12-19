In the years since she retired from professional tennis, Serena Williams has proven that she can serve more than a mean tennis ball. The sports icon has become a style icon in her own right, donning everything from see-through maxi dresses to experimenting with boho chic and monochromatic outfits. In her latest Instagram post, she once again opted for a bold look while spending the night out on a yacht.
Serena Williams Stuns in a Neon One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Flirty and thriving
"Glowing, and Going," Williams captioned the first post, which was a Reel of the tennis champ showing off a neon-yellow, one-shoulder maxi dress. The flowing fabric and cutout pattern made bold statements and proved themselves to be perfect for a breezy day on the water.
A follow-up carousel of photos showed Williams playfully posing for the camera. "Am I rising with the day, or setting with the sun?" she wrote in the caption.
Both posts elicited love in the comments, including a compliment from Tina Knowles—AKA Beyoncé's mom. "Beautiful, yellow is your color," she commented with a string of heart and fire emojis.
Though Christmas is literally just a week away, the former athlete shows no signs of slowing down. Williams co-hosts the Stockton Street Podcast with her sister, Venus, and dropped a new episode yesterday. The mogul also announced her involvement in a new Amazon Prime docuseries, The CEO Club, which also features Thalía, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman and Isabela Rangel Grutman. And that's all in addition to magazine covers, advertisements, family time and charity work Williams has squeezed into the past month.
Here's to what's sure to be a productive 2026.