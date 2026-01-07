Sure, we're rolling into the dead of winter with no festivities in sight, but Serena Williams is keeping the winter magic alive. After a packed holiday season, which saw the tennis mogul out on the town, clarifying comeback rumors, dispensing parenting (and beauty) advice and getting a boho chic makeover, Williams shared a sweet family photo.
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo with Her Kids and They Are Dressed to the *Nines*
Cue the glam
"Joy does not always roar; sometimes, it whispers. It important to savor those sweet moments…I love this picture so I wanted to share it with you," she wrote in the caption. The image shows the WYN Beauty founder alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (known as Olympia) and Adira River Ohanian. Everyone's dressed to the nines: Williams in a strapless sweetheart gown with pearls and lace gloves; Ohaninan in a crisp suit and the girls in matching icy blue dresses. The four appear to be at a family holiday function, and are posed in front of a dramatic, medieval-looking fireplace.
While Williams has transitioned away from professional tennis, she's stayed busy spending time with her daughters, showing them the ropes in the kitchen and on the court. In addition to also running her beauty brand, the Grand Slam champ is continuing her partnership with Lincoln, being the best wedding guest and starring in a docuseries.
Sounds like 2026 is going to be packed.