Serena Williams Spills Parenting Tea in Adorable Video Alongside Daughter

The challenge: Answer ten beauty, fashion and career questions in 90 seconds. Williams sat on the floor of her daughters' playroom in full glam, while Adira played obliviously with a toy car and dollhouse. Each question asked the tennis pro to determine how parenting stacked up against professional life. When attempting to get her daughter involved, Williams asked, "Are you ready, Didi?" The toddler's laconic reply: "No."

The questions involved scenarios many parents could relate to. Number One: "What's harder, winged eyeliner or getting your kids to eat veggies?"

With a knowing look, Williams replied, dryly, "Getting my kids to eat veggies for sure." As the interview continued, she dropped her own nuggets of parenting wisdom...and proved that even though she has a record number of Grand Slams to her name, Williams is just like any other mom. Bribing her kids with snacks is not beneath her—in fact, it's the quickest way to stop Adira from crying.

"I know it's probably not the healthiest thing to do, but what can I say?" she asked, sheepishly.