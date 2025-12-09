Serena Williams is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. But just because she hung up her tennis racket in 2022 hasn't meant the mogul has been any less busy. Williams welcomed her second child, Adira River Ohanian, in 2023. So, in addition to being an investor and beauty brand founder, she's also a full-time mom of two. Recently, Williams shared a humorous TikTok clip featuring herself and Adira where the former spilled the tea on how parenting life stacks up to her career in the spotlight.
Serena Williams Spills Parenting Tea in Adorable Video Alongside Daughter
The G.O.A.T. keeping it real
The challenge: Answer ten beauty, fashion and career questions in 90 seconds. Williams sat on the floor of her daughters' playroom in full glam, while Adira played obliviously with a toy car and dollhouse. Each question asked the tennis pro to determine how parenting stacked up against professional life. When attempting to get her daughter involved, Williams asked, "Are you ready, Didi?" The toddler's laconic reply: "No."
The questions involved scenarios many parents could relate to. Number One: "What's harder, winged eyeliner or getting your kids to eat veggies?"
With a knowing look, Williams replied, dryly, "Getting my kids to eat veggies for sure." As the interview continued, she dropped her own nuggets of parenting wisdom...and proved that even though she has a record number of Grand Slams to her name, Williams is just like any other mom. Bribing her kids with snacks is not beneath her—in fact, it's the quickest way to stop Adira from crying.
"I know it's probably not the healthiest thing to do, but what can I say?" she asked, sheepishly.
Despite a very glitzy public persona, Williams confessed that she only wears makeup in a professional capacity, otherwise keeping it low-key. I did, however, find it humorous that she always keeps concealer in her gym bag.
The last question was the best insight into her personality. When asked if she'd sweat off full glam after the second match or win in style, Williams immediately replied, "I'm sweating them off by round one. I play to win."
And that's why she's the G.O.A.T.