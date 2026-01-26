Serena Williams may have stepped back from competitive tennis, but that doesn't mean she's backed away from the court. The Grand Slam champ still enjoys playing—and sharing her passion for the sport with her two daughters. In a new Instagram Reel, Williams shared footage of herself, Olympia and Adira practicing together—and the girls are completely adorable.
Serena Williams Posts Video of Family Tennis Outing—and Her Daughters Are Too Cute
Love-love
The brief clip shows Williams rallying on a court, the thwack of the tennis ball providing a steady rhythm of background noise. (I wish I had her backhand.) The camera zooms into the distance, where Olympia (7) and Adira (2) are taking lessons on neighboring courts. Adira wears a pastel pink tennis dress and sneakers as her coach rolls a tennis ball towards her, encouraging Williams's younger daughter to make contact with her tiny racket. At the far end, her older sister, decked out in her own tennis dress, is having a lesson of her own, managing to successfully get the ball over the net.
Williams playfully captioned the video, "Generational
wealth tennis."
Williams may have left her daughters' tennis training to their coaches for this sesh (moms need "me time," too!), but she's also always willing to roll up her own sleeves and give them a lesson. Last November, the mogul shared several snaps of herself and Adira on a damp tennis court as she showed her toddler the ropes. The caption was succinct: "This is me sharing my passion for tennis with my youngest daughter."
Who knows? Maybe the girls will follow in their mother's footsteps.