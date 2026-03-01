Serena Williams Stuns in New IG Selfie (& I Need That '90s-Coded Lip Combo)

"I’m getting ready for a Serena summer #summerofserena," the WYN Beauty founder captioned the post.

While she didn’t tag specific products, it wouldn’t be surprising if the look came straight from her own WYN Beauty line possibly the Starting Line Peptide Infused Lipliner paired with the Say Everything Max Intensity Featherweight Lipstick. The lip, especially, feels very on-brand.

And it’s not just her beauty game that’s thriving. Serena’s outfits lately? Equally strong. Earlier this month, she gave us a masterclass in office-chic styling that feels elevated but totally wearable.

In a series of snaps, she wore a gray plaid set featuring a tailored skirt that hit just above the knee, styled with a coordinating oversized overshirt draped casually off her shoulders. Underneath, she kept it simple with a crisp white tank. She finished the look with black pointed-toe pumps accented with gold detailing, sleek, classic, no notes.