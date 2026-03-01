Serena Williams Stuns in New IG Selfie (& I Need That '90s-Coded Lip Combo)

We might still be in the first quarter of the year, but let’s be honest, a lot of people are already mentally in summer mode. Workouts are locked in, Euro-trip group chats are active and those New Year’s resolutions? Fully in motion. Count Serena Williams among the people prepping for sunnier days ahead.
On February 20, the 44-year-old tennis icon shared a stunning Instagram selfie that basically screamed warm-weather glow. The photo shows Serena in a flattering three-quarter angle, her blonde curls full and flowing. Her makeup? Soft, radiant and effortlessly polished. Think subtle contour, warm brown shadow on the lids, wispy lashes and a very ‘90s-coded neutral brown lip that pulls the whole look together.