Serena Williams Stuns in New IG Selfie (& I Need That '90s-Coded Lip Combo)

A natural-looking beat for the win

By Danielle Long
Published Mar 1, 2026
2:00pm

We might still be in the first quarter of the year, but let’s be honest, a lot of people are already mentally in summer mode. Workouts are locked in, Euro-trip group chats are active and those New Year’s resolutions? Fully in motion. Count Serena Williams among the people prepping for sunnier days ahead.

On February 20, the 44-year-old tennis icon shared a stunning Instagram selfie that basically screamed warm-weather glow. The photo shows Serena in a flattering three-quarter angle, her blonde curls full and flowing. Her makeup? Soft, radiant and effortlessly polished. Think subtle contour, warm brown shadow on the lids, wispy lashes and a very ‘90s-coded neutral brown lip that pulls the whole look together.

"I’m getting ready for a Serena summer #summerofserena," the WYN Beauty founder captioned the post.

While she didn’t tag specific products, it wouldn’t be surprising if the look came straight from her own WYN Beauty line possibly the Starting Line Peptide Infused Lipliner paired with the Say Everything Max Intensity Featherweight Lipstick. The lip, especially, feels very on-brand.

And it’s not just her beauty game that’s thriving. Serena’s outfits lately? Equally strong. Earlier this month, she gave us a masterclass in office-chic styling that feels elevated but totally wearable.

In a series of snaps, she wore a gray plaid set featuring a tailored skirt that hit just above the knee, styled with a coordinating oversized overshirt draped casually off her shoulders. Underneath, she kept it simple with a crisp white tank. She finished the look with black pointed-toe pumps accented with gold detailing, sleek, classic, no notes.

Her accessories stayed refined and minimal with a delicate gold necklace, gold hoop earrings and a few rings to tie it all together.

Whether it’s glowing glam or polished tailoring, Serena seems fully in her style era. And if this is a preview, summer can’t come soon enough.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
