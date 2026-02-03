Serena Williams Just Gave “Office Chic” a Glow-Up in a Plaid Skirt Set

When it comes to fashion and personal style, Serena Williams truly does it all. From daring pantless moments to stunning matching sets and bold cutouts, the tennis legend has never been afraid to experiment. Her latest look is no exception. The 44-year-old star recently took to Instagram to share a trio of photos showcasing an outfit that can best be described as office street chic.

In the snaps, Serena is wearing a gray plaid set featuring a tailored skirt that hits just above the knee, paired with a matching oversized overshirt that she casually draped off her shoulders. She styled the look with a simple white tank top and finished it off withblack pointed-toe pumps accented with gold detailing.

As for accessories, she kept things minimal and elegant: a dainty gold necklace, gold hoop earrings and a few rings.