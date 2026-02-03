About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Just Gave “Office Chic” a Glow-Up in a Plaid Skirt Set

Time to go mad for plaid

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 3, 2026
4:47pm

Serena Williams
Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA

When it comes to fashion and personal style, Serena Williams truly does it all. From daring pantless moments to stunning matching sets and bold cutouts, the tennis legend has never been afraid to experiment. Her latest look is no exception. The 44-year-old star recently took to Instagram to share a trio of photos showcasing an outfit that can best be described as office street chic.

In the snaps, Serena is wearing a gray plaid set featuring a tailored skirt that hits just above the knee, paired with a matching oversized overshirt that she casually draped off her shoulders. She styled the look with a simple white tank top and finished it off withblack pointed-toe pumps accented with gold detailing.

As for accessories, she kept things minimal and elegant: a dainty gold necklacegold hoop earrings and a few rings.

The WYN Beauty founder captioned the February 2 post, “that good-good… day.”

While Serena didn’t share exactly where she was headed in the outfit, the timing feels spot-on given her latest professional announcement. Just last week, the Olympian dropped the trailer for her upcoming docuseries, The CEO Club, which is set to stream on Amazon Prime.

The eight-episode series follows a group of trailblazing female entrepreneurs as they navigate high-stakes business ventures across sports, fashion and beauty. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at how these women build their empires, balance their personal lives and support one another along the way.

In addition to Serena, the cast includes global music icon Thalia, fashion designer and philanthropist Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Market America | SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and beauty founder Winnie Harlow, wellness entrepreneur and investor Hannah Bronfman, and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman.

The CEO Club premieres February 23 and if Serena’s recent look is any indication, I’d bet my bottom dollar the outfits on the show will be serving, too.

