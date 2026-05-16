Serena Williams Just Turned a Gold Thigh Cuff into a Must-Have Accessory

One of the biggest nights in fashion (yes, I’m still thinking about it) took over last week with the Met Gala, where stars showed up at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art serving their boldest, most creative takes on the “Fashion Is Art” theme. And while there were plenty of jaw-dropping looks, Serena Williams ended up being the one who really stuck with me, and, surprisingly, it wasn’t for the dress.

The 44-year-old tennis legend attended the event in a custom metallic Marc Jacobs gown. The one-shoulder design featured a peek-a-boo keyhole detail at the chest and a dramatic high-low hemline, one side flowing behind her while the other stopped high on the thigh. That cut revealed golden heels that wrapped all the way up her leg with delicate leaf-like detailing, giving the whole look this sculptural, almost futuristic vibe.