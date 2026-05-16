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Serena Williams Just Turned a Gold Thigh Cuff into a Must-Have Accessory

I'm calling it now

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 16, 2026
2:00pm
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﻿Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto

One of the biggest nights in fashion (yes, I’m still thinking about it) took over last week with the Met Gala, where stars showed up at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art serving their boldest, most creative takes on the “Fashion Is Art” theme. And while there were plenty of jaw-dropping looks, Serena Williams ended up being the one who really stuck with me, and, surprisingly, it wasn’t for the dress.

The 44-year-old tennis legend attended the event in a custom metallic Marc Jacobs gown. The one-shoulder design featured a peek-a-boo keyhole detail at the chest and a dramatic high-low hemline, one side flowing behind her while the other stopped high on the thigh. That cut revealed golden heels that wrapped all the way up her leg with delicate leaf-like detailing, giving the whole look this sculptural, almost futuristic vibe.

The thigh cuff portion of the leg detailing sent my brain spiraling in the best way. Because now I can’t stop thinking: why isn’t that already a thing? We’ve got arm cuffs, body chains, all kinds of statement jewelry… so a thigh cuff feels like the natural next evolution. It’s such an easy way to elevate a look without trying too hard, basically the accessory equivalent of adding the perfect earrings or stacking rings, but for your legs.

Serena shared a carousel of photos from the night, captioning one post, “A time was had!” She also gave fans a closer look at the design process in another upload, writing, “A closer look at the creation of my custom Marc Jacobs look for Met 2026,” alongside a sketch of the gown.

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John Salangsang/BEI / Shutterstock

Thigh cuff inspiration aside, there was actually another unexpected trend that kept popping up on the Met carpet: hand motifs. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Lisa, and Sabine Getty all incorporated the design into their looks in different, creative ways.

Between the potential rise of thigh cuffs and the hand motif moment, fashion at the Met is clearly getting more conceptual by the year. And I can’t wait to see what 2027 brings.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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